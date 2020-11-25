All roads lead to net zero: Is government's Ten Point Plan the starting gun for a green investment revolution?

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his Ten Point Plan to kickstart a Green Industrial Revolution, which will see £12bn of government investment pumped into targeting a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

This will be targeted through Johnson's ambitious plans "built around the UK's strengths", which include quadrupling how much offshore wind energy we produce and generating 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, advancing nuclear energy, installing 600,000 heat pumps in homes and public buildings each year by 2028, and planting 30,000 hectares of trees every year.

He also plans to back major car manufacturers across the UK to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and make public transport, walking and cycling more attractive ways for people to travel.

While this will certainly help sectors powered by 'the new economy' rather than hinder them, investment professionals believe there are some areas within impact investing that may fare better from these plans than others.

Simon Colvin, partner and head of energy and utilities at Weightmans, said the aim to generate 5GW of low carbon hydrogen sees the government "put further weight behind hydrogen as a fuel for the future".

"However, while the hydrogen economy is ripe for further development, so too is its regulatory framework," he pointed out.

"More work on the legislation enabling and restricting hydrogen's use and storage will help drive a safe and effective mass roll-out, as well as helping to strengthen investor confidence in future technologies and hydrogen infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Richard Lum, co-chief investment officer at Victory Hill Capital, said the pledge to quadruple offshore wind power is "an admirable goal", but requires the right infrastructure to be put in place, in order to store and carry this power to households.

"The UK's electricity network requires investment as it was not originally designed to accommodate these modern, renewable sources of energy, nor store the extra capacity generated on particularly sunny or windy days," he argued.

"We would suggest the government address this issue before grandiose plans are put in place to increase the amount of renewable energy being pumped into an ageing system."

On electric vehicles, VT Gravis Clean Energy's Will Argent said EVs "remain an expensive option for most".

"Incentives to encourage people to make the switch will be an important factor to consider and it will be interesting to see what the government introduces in that regard," he added.

Is the UK Government running faster than it can walk when it comes to pushing towards its Green Industrial Revolution? How concerned should impact investors be?

Despite some small reservations regarding certain areas of the market, the mood music among the investment industry seems positive.

"All roads lead towards net zero by 2050, and these shifts in government and regulatory policy should act as a tailwind for companies and sectors that serve the 'new economy'," said Gemma Woodward, director of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot.

"Investors need to keep up, and look to the future by considering sectors such as renewable energy infrastructure that will support the UK and EU's transition ambition."