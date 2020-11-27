Combatting 'diversity fatigue': Is inclusion suffering from semantic satiation?

There is a lot of talk of diversity fatigue. People are tired of gender equality being mentioned all the time. We've got some Employee Resource Groups, haven't we? We talk about these things all the time.

And yet... we haven't fixed the issues. The data is still stark.

It made us wonder, have we fallen into a trap of semantic satiation that we have become numb to these important words 'diversity', 'inclusion', 'equity' and 'belonging'? They have almost lost their meaning.

The trouble is, while we have been talking, we have no really been doing. I'm not sure if there is a phenomenon for thinking you have done something just because you have talked about it, but I certainly think my children suffer from it when I ask if they have tidied their bedroom.

#Talkaboutblack: Pushing firms for a real diversity and inclusion deal

The issue we have is while we have been able to finally discuss the issue and agree on the need to address it, it has left people feeling like progress has been made.

It hasn't. Pay gap stats are still stark. The fall-off in women in leadership positions as you move up the org structure remains. Moving one or two women into key roles is not going to be the magic bullet, especially if the candidates for these roles have had to fight tooth and nail to get where they are.

We know that it will take time to achieve targets. But if targets is all there is, the work won't get done.

Companies need to make sure they have measurable actions along the way that will help to move the needle. And this means more than an employee resource group or lunchtime talks.

It means creating better sponsorship, upskilling women with soft skills that will help them navigate the workplace and build relationships, and it means tackling biases head on.

Speaking generally, its more common for a woman to progress in her career by moving between organisations. This means women are being overlooked, taken for granted and not invested in.

IW Long Reads: The industry's roadmap to measuring the 'S' in ESG

It is also likely that they do not have access to the same sort of networks or information that indicate where opportunities are available. Companies can test this by looking at the average tenure of their staff and at what level they are exiting.

There are many silent barriers that are not being addressed, such as the implicit assumptions made about working mothers and their commitment, availability and efficacy.

In fact, working mothers are some of the most efficient, problem solving, dedicated staff. They may not have time to invest in water cooler chats, but they are getting the work done.

Instead, they are portrayed as clock watching because they know if they do not down tools at precisely the latest possible moment, their commute or pick-up can be thrown into disarray, and they face judgement at the childcare end.

These sorts of biases will prevent women being offered assignments or ways to demonstrate leadership, alongside expectations of behaviours like being hardworking but quiet, taking on more voluntary but unthanked tasks, all contribute to women losing confidence, which in turn means they are less likely to progress. Or they may face outright discrimination or negative language.

Full disclosure: Publishing diversity data and initiatives key to building long-lasting success

Why would a woman raise discrimination or poor culture at an exit interview - what's in it for her? If she is experienced enough disadvantage that she wants to leave she will either not be feeling charitable enough to let her employers know - they should have been paying attention.

Or she will know that being open about these issues is either futile or potentially damaging.

In a small industry, a reputation for being 'difficult to work with', 'unable to take a joke' or 'not a team player' will follow you round and keep you out of rooms and networks that are the key to progression. A woman with a reputation for hard work has usually had to work a lot harder for it.

There is a reason that to-do lists are so satisfying. The act of writing things down feels like an achievement. Of course, we will fix the roof. We also need to buy milk. If we have a couple of small things we can knock off the list, all the better.

But if all we do is write the list and buy the milk, that big, looming project will never get done.

Future-proofing cannot be put off forever. When is the rain going to pour through? Much like tackling your firms cultural barriers to becoming more diverse, inclusive and equitable. The longer you leave it, the more expensive it's going to be to fix.

And much like a roof, once you get into the project, you'll probably find a few more things to fix. Those gutters won't clean themselves.