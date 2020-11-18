Saving how we spend: How to better market products for the environmentally-conscious investor

The environmentally-conscious consumer will undoubtedly make daily mindful decisions about what they choose to spend their money on.

They may decide to shop locally over a large supermarket chain or consider whether a product is sustainable before they make a purchase.

It is these small conscious decisions that allow them to feel they are making an impact in a world where climate change is top of the agenda.

Yet, when it comes to saving and investing money, these decisions are not always at the forefront of investors' minds. It is not as simple as reading the back of an egg carton to find out how many miles the eggs have travelled to get you, before you make a conscious decision about purchasing them.

Instead, investors are relying upon advisers and asset managers to help them make these all important decisions.

According to research commissioned by Boring Money and Aberdeen Standard Investments, among investors already holding funds, 42% said they are currently invested in sustainable or ethical funds and a further 12% said they are planning to in the next six months.

This has grown considerably over the past 12 months and has been heightened even more so by the pandemic.

The appetite is there, but what lacks perhaps is the amount of clear communication and tangible evidence of impact surrounding investing sustainably.

Investors seem less interested in the internal processes surrounding ESG factors and are more concerned with the overall impact these factors have and how they can make a difference in today's world. They want to see real results when it comes to investing sustainably.

If an investor can see that they have helped to 'save 50 trees', for an example, they will feel reassured in their conscious decision to invest in the fund.

If they cannot see this tangible impact, however, many will default to the returns of the fund as the only measurement of its performance.

There is also a perception that investors may sacrifice such returns in order to invest sustainably. According to the Boring Money research, more investors will pick performance over sustainability.

Yet, there is growing evidence to dispel such concerns. Morningstar reported over a five-year period through to 2019, 64.4% of sustainable funds have outperformed their average traditional peer.

As an asset manager, we are pledging to tell more about the returns story when it comes to investing sustainably. We need to help investors recognise the returns potential of their socially-conscious investment decisions.

We also need to communicate the evidence of impact to instil confidence and belief that investors are making the right choice.

All of us need to save, invest and spend with deliberate sustainable principles if we are to deliver wellbeing to both the planet and people.

We need to consider the planet as a whole rather than a discrete series of countries and we should not need anything more than our beliefs to drive the right agenda.

We are all living longer and the old system simply will not pay for - or establish - a more balanced future, and so we must start to understand how to consciously save and spend.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan is global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments