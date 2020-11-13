Going for gold: An opportunity for 'intelligent speculation'

The valuation of gold stocks is quite different to most other stocks, because gold is unlike any other commodity.

A mine contains some gold embedded in ore that needs to be dug up and processed with as low a capital and operating cost as possible, before being sold into the gold market at the prevailing (or a previously hedged) price.

There are cases and environments where even the world's best gold mines are simply a liability and worth nothing to shareholders, and there are other environments where their potential valuation could be truly enormous.

In a bearish valuation scenario, as a shareholder you might own a set of mines that have a lot of gold ore, but if it will cost $1,000 an ounce to extract that ore, and the gold price is worth $800 then you do not actually own anything of value. It is just some soil and/or rocks.

An extension of this would be that there is 20 million pounds of gold suspended in seawater (worth $640bn in today's prices) but it would cost you more than $640bn to extract it, making it 'worthless'.

Normally markets ensure that commodities do not fall below their cost of production for extended periods of time, but gold is different. Gold is not consumed like food, oil or copper.

So, when the price falls below the cost of production, there is no significant loss of the underlying commodity from the system, which in turn guarantees supply-demand dynamics force prices back up. So this liability 'trap' is a risk for gold that is fairly unique.

On the flipside, in a world of zero interest rates and low bond yields, alongside huge monetary stimulus there is no real anchor for gold prices at the moment as the opportunity cost of taking cash out of the bank (or bonds) to buy gold is the lowest it has ever been.

Not only that, but it sure feels good when gold goes up 20% and your cash in the bank has not moved in nominal value. It feels even worse when someone else's gold goes up 20% and your cash in the bank is still the same value.

Should momentum really grip the gold price and/or systemic inflationary fears grip the world's attention, gold is a unique commodity that could capture investors' imagination and speculative desires. We note that you can even buy gold bars in your local Costco should you want to.

All this means it is hard to know what the limit to the upside is in any period, particularly when the world is vulnerable to asset bubbles like never before with zero interest rates.

Given the significant operating and financial leverage in gold mining stocks, alongside the fact that some of them have a lot of gold in the ground, there is the potential for tremendous upside when it comes to valuations.

Gold stocks are effectively very geared plays on the gold price, which itself might have limited anchors to the upside.

So the valuation for gold stocks is very complicated to determine and the range of potential outcomes for these stocks is arguably huge - from zero to something that is a geared play on a commodity that doesn't have any real price anchor.

In conclusion, gold is perhaps an opportunity for what the famous investor and investment theorist Benjamin Graham highlighted as 'intelligent speculation', depending on your view of the gold price.

Peter Rutter is head of equities at Royal London Asset Management