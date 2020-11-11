8AM's Merricks: A shoal of red herring or a flock of black swans?

The dust has started to settle as this piece is written, but there is still dust in the air. After weeks, months, if not years of wrangling, a new resident is sitting outside the White House ready to move in. But there is a bit of a wait for the keys while the incumbent finishes packing.

The Presidential campaign sitcom has swung between entertaining, unbelievable, exciting and dull, whilst serving as a major media distraction from Brexit.

The next episode is only a short wait away and has been left hanging tantalisingly in the air by the narrow margin of victory.

With a huge 150 million or so votes, the fact that the actual number of votes for Trump rose, and only about 4 million votes separated the two protagonists, reminds us of the old Monty Python Dead Parrot sketch. Trumpism, like the Norwegian Blue, is not dead. It's resting (younger readers may need to look this up).

We have tried to be as POTUS-agnostic as possible in the run-up to this election and will continue to try to be. We can all get carried away with short-term noise (and even more so with short-term volatility), but successful investment returns will most likely come from looking through the noise and setting aside one's own political beliefs in order to identify where future returns truly lie.

The trick is to identify the red herrings and to try to defend against the black swans. A red herring can be broadly described as something that is on the front page but shouldn't be.

A black swan is something that is not yet on the front page but should be.

2020 investment landscape in a nutshell

Another way of viewing the red herring/black swan scenario is through the game Snakes and Ladders. This has typified the investment landscape over the past few months.

Just as you appear to have taken a few rungs up the ladder of opportunity, you tread on the head of a snake that sends you back down again.

Ultimately, to win, you need to avoid the snakes through a mixture of skill and luck, as unless you play with loaded dice, you do not know how they will fall.

In the 8AM Focussed fund, we try to load the dice in our favour by asking basic, relevant questions, then acting upon our answers. You can ask the same question on different days and get a different answer.

For example, by asking "Do I need an umbrella?" before going out one day, it does not mean the answer will not change depending upon the weather the next. In a Covid-affected economy, the weather can change pretty quickly.

Our responses will need to be as flexible as the "weather". With the announcement of the Pfizer vaccine, this remains key.

So, on to question one...

Will everything just go back to normal?

A crystal ball would be a great piece of kit to have in the toolbox, but sadly we have not found one we like yet. (If anyone knows of a good supplier, please get in touch.)

Absent of a crystal ball, we rely on our own decisions. Even as a vaccine is apparently here, we feel that some things have changed for good this year.

The move towards online use has been well documented, but we genuinely feel that there has been a pandemic-driven acceleration in certain sectors more than others.

The death knell for the office has perhaps been a little premature and in time we suspect that working from home may lose some of its allure.

However, it is probably no exaggeration to suggest that five years of change has been squeezed into just a few months and there will be no going back in some areas.

Educational Technology is one such area that has caught our attention. It is not just about students learning online, but more about the expansion of online training within the workplace. And it is global.