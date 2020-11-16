Change or be left behind: Four ways to manage financial regulation in the age of uncertainty

The Brexit clock is ticking. Following the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) consultation into its supervision of international firms in the UK last month, those firms serving UK customers through local branches will have to spell out their plans for full UK authorisation once the Brexit transition window closes in December.

The changes will apply to all firms, whether they are based in the European Economic Area or not, and must account for potential risks or harm caused by varying rules between countries to ensure adequate protections for consumers.

When EU directives cease to apply to UK firms on 1 January 2021, the FCA is expected to begin adopting a more bespoke approach to the regulation of international companies. This matters.

Long-term, divergence from EU regulation, in tandem with the FCA's changing regulatory approach, will provide opportunities for the UK to fine-tune and optimise its supervision of financial services companies in the long run.

Short-term, however, this shift will initially heighten expectation that firms will have to adapt to an increasingly fragmented rulebook, with potentially one rule for the UK and another for the EU.

The degree of fragmentation is still unclear, but this is not an excuse for a lack of preparation.

A total of 1,500 firms have currently notified the FCA under the Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) of their intention to apply for full authorisation.

Ahead of the consultation deadline in late November, there are four certainties firms can manage for to prepare for what might be to come.

1. Understand the FCA's approach to home state regulation

Understanding the differences in regulatory requirements between a firm's home state and the other countries it operates in is fundamental to ensuring a comprehensive regulatory compliance framework across all areas and operations.

This is often a topic fraught with confusion. Overlapping elements and similarities between regional regulations are often more difficult to grasp than the clear differences.

The temptation for firms to cherry-pick rules in foreign markets is real and dangerous. State regulators apply a greater focus on companies who are seen to be intentionally overlooking rules, at risk of engaging in regulatory arbitrage.

The priority for international firms is ensuring UK regulations are fully understood and are being met. As things stand, the FCA is not proposing new rules, but we are observing a considered shift towards a new approach on how to regulate international firms.

Future divergence from the current rules is inescapable, but the form it will take is uncertain.

For the time being, until more is known of the actual basis of divergence, firms should assess their UK business activities and be clear on how they propose to operate in the UK post-Brexit.