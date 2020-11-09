Confidence is increasing - and event-driven strategies could stand to benefit

Heading into 2020, it could be argued that confidence was rising following a lessening of tensions between the US and China, and a seemingly stable outlook for the global economy.

Many businesses found themselves in a position to look at expansion and take advantage of the opportunities that were due to present themselves as the year unfolded.

As we now know, much of that was shattered by the economic lockdowns experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Business growth became stunted and confidence destroyed.

Many executives quickly moved into survival mode and went about looking to restructure their companies to not only survive the pandemic but to implement new business models and make the best of a challenging situation.

The quality companies have done this to good effect and as such chief executive confidence is rising.

According to a survey of US CEOs by Chief Executive magazine, confidence is at its highest level since March when the pandemic took hold of major global economies.

Much of this confidence is down to the rebound experienced as the US economy reopened and the increase in consumer demand in some sectors as normality begins to return.

Many businesses went into the crisis flush with cash on the balance sheet, and while restructuring may have come at a cost, some will be thinking about expanding once again.

It is going to be increasingly difficult to grow organically, particularly in an increasingly competitive environment.

As such, large companies will turn to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to fuel their growth and beat the competition.

Covid-19 effectively applied the brake on mergers and acquisitions as all business activity ground to a halt. But we have seen signs in recent weeks that the market is beginning to open up once again.

You just have to look at Nvidia's $40bn takeover of British technology firm Arm to see the signs of life returning to corporate actions.

Growth in M&A activity

With private and listed equity firms sat on cash piles, there is an opportunity for investors to take advantage of the growth in M&A activity and add another diversifying source of returns to portfolios.

There are a handful of funds out there that look to take advantage of risk arbitrage, also known as merger arbitrage.

In simple terms, this is where an investment strategy looks to profit from the relative valuation between the company acquiring and the target depending on the particulars of the deal.

Much of this is very cyclical in nature and will depend on the M&A activity at the time, but as we increasingly learn to live with this virus and businesses put themselves into strong competitive positions, we think there are some great opportunities available.

A strategy such as this will sit in the alternatives bucket of the portfolio and as such research is required to find experienced and competent managers.

One fund we like in this space is the Mygale Event Driven UCITS Fund, run by an experienced London-based team and focused on opportunities within European markets.

In a clear sign that executive confidence is present and rising, they have taken advantage of deals involving some of the world's biggest brands and companies, including Fiat and Peugeot, Just Eat's merger with Takeaway.com and Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover of Italian rival Ubi Banca.

The latter of these deals also benefitted from an increase in the original offer price of 18%, creating the third largest bank in Europe by market cap.

Mergers and acquisitions can be notoriously difficult to time and this is an area where it certainly pays to utilise a manager with deep experience in the space.

With markets remaining at frothy valuations, investors need to be looking to alternative strategies as part of their portfolio management.

Event-driven strategies can be one area where investors can take advantage of structural changes to the global economy and business turning acquisitive to fuel their growth plans and we think this opportunity looks fairly ripe just now.

Rasmus Soegaard is portfolio manager at Quilter Investors