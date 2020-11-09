Leading the pack for longer? Quality growth in an uncertain election

When working in print journalism, it is always difficult to cover news topics such as elections, given the pace at which everything moves.

In terms of this year's US Presidential Election, however, this feels like an almost hopeless task given the extreme levels of uncertainty.

That said, the occasion feels so momentous that it simply cannot be ignored.

As people across the globe nervously awaited the results of the election, investors were no doubt left disappointed - yet unsurprised - as the worst-case scenario for markets reared its head.

Artemis' Weldon: US recovery still on the cards beyond the election

With Joe Biden reassuring his voters he remains on the path to victory, and Donald Trump declaring he has "already won" before heading to the Supreme Court in a bid to stop any further counting of the votes of more than 100 million US citizens, the potential for political unrest on the cards hours after election day was unlike anything that has been seen in developed market politics.

Markets were surprisingly calm during these hours, however. Stocks performed well the day before the election as investors anticipated a Biden victory, and therefore some form of uncertainty.

At time of writing (11am on 4 November), the S&P 500 index was up 2.8% and the FTSE 100 broadly flatlining. But fluctuations in the US dollar have so far been extreme, with the currency rallying more than 10% against the Chinese yuan before losing all of its gains in a matter of hours.

Meanwhile, US 10-year bond yields fell as investors inevitably looked to reduce the risk of their portfolios.

United States of Anxiety: Elections count drama may give markets and investors sleepless nights

"The bond market is telling us that fiscal expansion will be more limited," said David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones.

"Dow Jones futures have moved down sharply, so cyclicals' outperformance versus growth and technology stocks is unwinding. Both of these moves are pretty logical at the moment."

Indeed, at the end of last month, the Dow Jones US Total Value Stock Market index began to outperform its Growth counterpart, according data from FE fundinfo, as investors became more confident the US would obtain a solid election result and lock in potential for more significant economic stimulus.

But does last week's uncertain election result now mean the quality growth stocks that have been driving US market performance for several years will only continue to lead the pack for longer?

The team behind the BlackRock Investment Institute expects "tech companies, the quality factor and large caps to perform strongly under a divided government", while Columbia Threadneedle's global head of asset allocation Toby Nangle said the falling bond yields and quality growth outperformance we have seen so far "look reasonable".

Coombs, meanwhile, is focusing on long-term drivers when allocating to the US, such as digital tech, medtech and quality industrials.

"If Biden wins, we should - hopefully - have a relatively smoother four years of governance for the American juggernaut. It would likely send bond yields and cyclicals higher too," he said.

"If Trump wins, the equity market may well be soft for a few weeks or months. But it will mean the status quo remains - and that is okay for US stocks, in my view."