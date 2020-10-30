The rocky market horror show? Eight spooky charts for bond investors

Does headline unemployment capture the true extent of this crisis?





Reading the latest unemployment statistics, there has been no shortage of scary numbers and charts this year.





Fortunately, government support and furlough schemes have provided much-needed support to many workers in developed markets, keeping both households and the economy afloat.





But this brings with it a scary corollary: how many workers are unemployed and don’t know it yet?





In other words, what will happen when furlough and other support schemes come to an end? We think this chart may be even scarier than headline US jobless claims.





It illustrates current unemployment figures with the addition of those who classify themselves as temporarily unemployed. If one includes workers on temporary leave for at least 15 weeks, the number of "unemployed" workers is around double the reported number.