Halloween: Trick or treat from the emerging markets?

Emerging markets have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Economy-wide shutdowns have necessitated significant stimulus packages which, coupled with a hit to revenues due to lockdowns, have meant large fiscal deficits.

The impact on debt ratios has amplified by contractions in national output - the numerator (the fiscal deficit) is higher than previous years, while the denominator is smaller.

As a result, the IMF's latest projections from their widely followed October 2020 World Economic Outlook show general government debt to GDP ratios in emerging markets will cross 60% of GDP by YE2020, nearly 10% of GDP higher than 2019 and its highest level in at least two decades.

Notwithstanding the fact that higher debt ratios mean credit profiles are weaker, focusing on this metric alone gives a partial picture at best.

Importantly, emerging markets are also refinancing this debt at borrowing costs and benchmark rates at/near two-decade lows.

Meanwhile, the incentive for markets to keep rolling over this debt is evident in the 400bps or so differential between EM and DM yields.

That's important not just from a return perspective, but also in view of what ageing populations imply for cashflows in pension and insurance funds in many advanced economies.

Looking ahead, investors should take comfort from the fact that EM growth outcomes in the years ahead are expected to outpace advanced economies.

This implies the delta on EM debt going forward is likely to increase more slowly than what we have seen in 2020.

It is also worth noting that while there is a fast pace of increase in EM government debt, the stock and rate of change is lower than advanced economies.

Indeed, by YE2020, the IMF expects general government debt in the latter to rise to 124% of GDP, 20% of GDP higher than 2019.

That compares with a less than 10% of GDP forecast increase in EM government debt to 61% of GDP over the same period.

Trick: EM debt levels are sitting at two-decade highs

Treat: Much of this debt is being refinanced at rates also close to two-decade lows

Raza Agha is head of emerging market credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management