SJP's Ralph: Three likely scenarios investors should factor in ahead of election day

With only a few days to go until the next US election, you might be wondering how the result may impact your investments.

While the uncertainty before, and the possible market reaction after the election might feel unnerving, the best strategy for investors is to stay as objective as possible avoiding getting caught up in the news cycle, and to retain focus on the long-term.

There are three likely scenarios that investors should factor into their investment strategies in the lead-up to the election, to help assuage any short-term noise and keep focused on the medium to long-term:

Always be prepared for market volatility

Major political events are often the trigger for market volatility. This is driven in part by the activity of traders, who make short-term, high-risk bets on the outcome of the result in the hope of making quick returns.

But trading is very different to investing - which is why very few fund managers will be buying and selling in the small hours of Wednesday morning.

Instead, fund managers approach the market with a different mindset to traders: they take time to research quality companies that they can invest in for several years.

For example, St. James's Place International Equity fund managed by Magellan Asset Management, invests in a concentrated portfolio of high quality companies that seek to exploit the long-term opportunities of growth rather than anticipating how companies will respond to the outcome of political events, such as election day.

Focus on what will happen in the year after the election

Fund managers will be focusing on how the outcome could affect the outlook for different sectors of the US economy in the next 12-18 months, for example whether fiscal policy changes under the new administration are felt in the broader economy and how this would affect their investment strategies.

Prediction markets have forecasted a Democratic sweep which could have implications across a number of different sectors.

For example, if Joe Biden wins, one of his top priorities would be passing a fiscal stimulus package to help the economy recover from the impact of coronavirus.

Democrats are proposing a 'green recovery', which would have a knock-on effect on different parts of the US economy, implying changes to environmental, health and regulatory policies, and changes to infrastructure spending and higher minimum wages which could see a sector rotation in favour of materials and industrials.

On the other hand, in the event that President Donald Trump remains in office, and Congress is split between Democrats and Republicans, investors can expect a continuation of current trends.

In either scenario, both Biden and Trump will need a united Congress if they are to successfully implement their policy agenda. Otherwise, we could face a period of continued stalemate.

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst

The backdrop of this year's election raises the possibility of a contested outcome. The coronavirus and the extraordinary rise in early and postal voting are challenging the norms, but a winner may not be declared until several days or possibly even weeks after the election.

While this situation is the least desirable due to the uncertainty it will create, fund managers are preparing for it nevertheless.

That being said, investors who suffered losses by holding too much cash to protect against the short-term fallout from past political events, such as Trump's election in 2016 and the Brexit result, should remember those experiences, and heed the advice of not trying to time markets over the short term.

Chris Ralph is chief global strategist at St. James's Place