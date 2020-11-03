Rock stars: Look to gold miners in the next stage of the bull market

The inability of US fiscal authorities to agree on additional relief measures ahead of the November US elections, and the hesitance on the part of the Federal Reserve to fill the policy gap that has emerged to support the recovery, has resulted in a correction in the gold bull market that began with the end of the Fed's last rate hiking cycle in late-2018.

However, once the election season passes, we expect that US fiscal resolve combined with the resumption of Fed support via bond buying should provide the next tailwind to the gold bull market.

While in the near term, volatility may persist especially entering the uncertain US election season, we continue to expect to see gold reaching $2,200 per ounce by December 2021 as the US strategy of deeply negative inflation adjusted interest rates more formally takes hold in the new year.

Fundamentals add near- and medium-term drivers to miners

During this transition, investors looking to build positions in the sector should search beyond simply the physical metal and also consider gold miners where fundamental catalysts put in place during the previous bear market have already begun to serve as a tailwind to earnings as an additional driver in the months and years ahead.

In particular, the gold bear market from 2012-18 has forced the industry not only to consolidate, but also to undertake a transformation that has driven sustained falls in the costs of production from as high as $1,200 per ounce in 2013-14 to closer to $900 per ounce currently, more than 50% below the current spot price of gold.

This has been supported by the secular decline in energy costs since Saudi Arabia began the first of two price wars in 2014 to contain the output of high cost crude producers.

With Saudi Arabia continuing in this effort, combined with the prospect of a 'green' movement bearing down on demand, energy cost containment should continue to be a feature for the segment looking ahead in marked contrast to the 2000-2008 gold bull market which coincided with an oil bull market where crude prices rose from $20/barrel to $140/barrel at their peak.

With the combination of rising gold prices and falling energy costs, margins for the sector have already reached the levels seen at their previous peaks.

This margin expansion alone has driven earnings growth in the sector to a pace beyond that seen at the height of the 2000-2011 bull market.

Despite this, the coming quarters should see an additional earnings catalyst as companies report their results. The lockdowns in early 2020 hit mining companies particularly hard as mine closures due to spreading Covid-19 infections stalled production growth, limited sales and constrained earnings growth in the period.

With mines having begun to reopen in late-July and August, the upcoming earnings seasons should allow volume growth to join wide margins and high prices as a driver to the next round of earnings expansion for the sector in the quarters ahead.

Beyond resuming production at previously shuttered mines to drive near-term earnings surprises, investors could see more medium-term benefits as well.

This emerging cost and margin dynamic means the potential for a new free cash flow regime for the sector, historically known in previous cycles as a consumer rather than a generator of cash.

This cash generation should provide flexibility among some of the sector's largest producers to continue raising dividends, increasing total returns to shareholders in the process.