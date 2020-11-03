Markets and politics: Which leads and follows?

This year has been extraordinary in ways most of us could not have fathomed. Amid ongoing volatility, interest in the next Presidential Election and the implications on the market has increased exponentially as we approach election day.

While the outcome remains uncertain, history does reveal some interesting trends, and it is worth comparing market performance during election years of past presidencies to understand the interplay between politics and the market.

'Something quite major is happening here': Carmignac prepares for US election fallout

Looking at the performance of the S&P 500 index during President Donald Trump's tenure, US equities have reached tremendous heights.

Even despite the incomparable social and economic upheaval brought on by Covid-19, the S&P 500 hit a new equity market high in August signalling the start of a new bull market.

Does politics drive the market, or is it the other way around?

Historically, the relationship between politics and the stockmarket has been too varied and inconsistent to draw significant conclusions.

Stock returns have been, and continue to be, influenced by multiple factors, including business cycles, corporate profits and globalisation - generally in a positive way.

That said, shareholder returns have been equally affected by unpredictable events, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

What is more reliable is the market's influence on election outcomes. Historically, when the S&P 500 has risen in the three months before an election, the incumbent party generally has gone on to win the White House; when it has fallen, the incumbent party has generally lost.

Analysis from the Schwab Center for Financial Research reveals that the market ended on a positive note in 18 of the past 22 presidential election years - or 82% of the time - with a first-term average annual return of 42.7%.

There are therefore some anomalies. But of the four presidential election years that coincided with down markets, each had a specific driver.

In 1932, the country was in the middle of the Great Depression; in 1940, the impact of a war which would soon become global was already being felt; in 2000, the tech bubble burst; and in 2008, markets suffered fallout from the Global Financial Crisis.

In other words, market performance in those years likely had little to do with the presidential election, but with bigger geopolitical phenomena.

It is reasonable to assume that this year may follow the patterns of the anomaly years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Does Donald Trump have any chance of re-election?

The impact of the elected party

Looking at the numbers alone, the market has historically performed better under Democratic presidents. Since 1932, the total return of the S&P 500 has averaged 39.6% under Democratic administrations, compared to 26.6% under Republicans.

That said, it is true that market performance during the first year of the current Trump administration outperformed compared to the first administrations of most of his predecessors.

The only other presidents to have matched or beaten Trump's performance were Bill Clinton in 1992 (+70.1%), Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952 (+91%), and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932 (+137.2%).

However, it is worth noting that even at the last market to 2 September, President Trump remained in fourth place and has never risen above this position when comparing him for the entire first term.

That said, it is worth taking any historic parallels with a grain of salt, given a global pandemic, a recession due to a government mandated economic shutdown and heightened social unrest, driven by pandemic protests and, more significantly, profound social inequities, such as the rising of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Global markets have reflected the uncertainty that surrounds the election's outcome through exceptional periods of volatility. When stocks were hitting all-time highs in early September, the volatility index (VIX) was also ramping up - which is not typically the pattern.

Saxo Bank: US election biggest political risk in several decades

What was different then was that the October (and more recently the November) VIX contract prices were elevated due to election-related uncertainty, so the September VIX contract was converging to the higher level of the forward contracts.

We have also seen swings in sector performance driven by polling and virus-related data, and that is likely to continue into the election.

So, what can we learn from all this?

History supports the view that betting on election outcomes is a risky strategy. While some clear patterns between market performance and presidential elections have emerged, past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The best option is to stick with a broadly diversified portfolio that can help you to achieve your own specific financial goals - regardless of who prevails in November.

Richard Flynn is UK managing director at Charles Schwab