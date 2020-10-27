Looking beyond the US election to find quality income

When we look at the US stockmarket today, it is near all-time highs and valuations are above average. Additionally, interest rates are low and are expected to remain so for a considerable time.

And yet, we are in the middle of an economic and earnings recession as we deal with a global health care pandemic.

The uncertainty of all of these factors, combined with the volatility that typically accompanies a US Presidential Election, means investors are understandably concerned about escalating risks and a potential market correction.

As part of our investment process, we look far beyond the short-term market and political noise to unearth high quality, dividend-paying companies that stand the test of time.

The outlook for US dividends

Over the long term, we believe dividend investing is an attractive way to capture return throughout the market cycle.

If you are investing for the long term, you should consider stocks with both growth in their underlying business and an above-market dividend yield.

We have found that over time this combination allows an investor to capture both sources of a stock's return: capital appreciation and dividend income.

Globally, dividend cuts are making headlines, and yet the reality in the US is very different. 13% of the names in the S&P 500 have decreased or suspended their dividend in 2020, so just 67 companies.

While three times that number, 207 companies, have increased their dividend or instigated a dividend this year. Dividend increase are far outpacing dividend cuts in the US.

And in our portfolio the trend is even better as we have seen nearly two thirds of our portfolio holdings increase their dividend.

As we think about 2020, we expect the US to deliver positive dividend growth, one of the few markets to do so, and for our portfolio to deliver a higher dividend growth than the market.

So in a world hungry for income, look to US equities particularly the high quality companies.

Opportunities in US equities

Our focus on companies with strong balance sheets, attractive valuations and the ability to generate meaningful cash flow has served us well over the long term.

While the market may be interested in higher growth names today rather than value orientated assets, we remain committed and disciplined in the execution of our investment process.

Today with so much uncertainty, it is actually presented an opportunity for us to identify attractively-valued US companies that can grow their business.

Industrials is one sector where we are able to find high-quality US companies that operate in longer-cycle, higher value-add industries and it is likely there will be additional near-term strength as inventories are rebuilt.

In this regard, we have added to Eaton, a global power management company, with its healthy free cash flow yield which is focused on helping clients effectively manage their power management needs.

A key company focus is on sustainability as well as energy efficient solutions and renewables are a growing part of its business.

Healthcare is a sector where we have looked to reorient our exposure, by adding to UnitedHealth, which offers health care products and insurance services and Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions.

As the premier managed care player, we believe UnitedHealth stands well-placed to be part of the solution in the healthcare ecosystem, and continues to execute well.

On that same token, we felt the punitive market reaction in the middle of Covid-19 created an attractive valuation opportunity for us to add to Medtronic, as demand for elective procedures are likely to be delayed, not destroyed.

Within financials, expectations for lower for longer interest rates has led to a reevaluation of our positioning. While banks are better capitalised, thanks in part to regulations implemented in the wake of the last crisis, we are cognisant of an admittedly more adverse near term outlook. And so we have been trimming our bank exposure.

The global economy and markets are likely to muddle through for quite some time, with investors' thirst for income likely to persist.

With the prospects for a multiples expansion in the US limited, and government bond yields giving you next to nothing, we are seeking out companies that can pay an above-market dividend yield and grow their business.

However, we do not think chasing the highest dividend-yielding stocks is necessarily the answer. Instead, we believe that over a cycle, investors should look to capture both forms of equity return: capital appreciation and divided yield.

And an investment approach that blends income investing with capital appreciation can not only seek out these attractive opportunities, but also lead to a fund with lower volatility than the broader market over the longer term.

Clare Hart is portfolio manager for JP Morgan US Equity Income fund