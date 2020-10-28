Engagement in a time of Covid-19 curbs: Pushing for greater corporate responsibility

When establishing our dedicated responsible investment (RI) team more than a decade ago, we made company engagement a pivotal part of our process.

Having 'boots-on-the-ground' and digging far deeper than financial statements and external ESG research reports has been extremely beneficial in truly determining ESG-related risks and opportunities in a company.

Indeed, these field visits have enabled us to expand our understanding of companies we invest in, while also greatly improving our ability to be a positive influence.

However, the world has changed dramatically over the past year, with face-to-face meetings largely held via technology as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite difficulties in meeting companies in person, this does not mean engagement takes a back seat. Engagement remains an incredibly powerful tool to bring about positive change, and these efforts have not deteriorated due to the pandemic restrictions.

With less travel, we have actually increased our total company interaction levels, with all of our investee companies and prospects making ample time to interact with us via video calls.

For example, our RI team recently undertook in-depth engagement efforts with Amazon and US Foods on behalf of our Stars range of ESG-focused equity solutions.

As part of our engagement efforts with US e-commerce giant Amazon, we raised the issue of its Covid-19 response.

Although newsflow regarding its actions during the coronavirus pandemic has at times been positive - such as the widespread hiring of new employees - the company has been criticised by stakeholders/employees, unions, NGOs and investors for how it has managed the pandemic.

We reiterated the expectations we have on all companies during the ongoing pandemic, as stated in an Investor Statement on Coronavirus response, of which Nordea Asset Management is a signatory.

Amazon was responsive to our concerns and was able to give examples of a range of different actions the company took in order to protect its employees - including, but not limited to, temperature checks, safety gear and paid sick leave.

We also engaged with US Foods - one of the largest food service suppliers in the US - in order to get a general update on how the company is progressing in terms of ESG performance and whether it made any strides since our last interaction.

The conversation was focused on its business strategy, operational footprint, labour management and supply chain management.

On the latter, we were particularly interested in how the company tackles the issue of deforestation and what mitigating efforts US Foods has put in place.

In general, the company has become more mature and sophisticated in the way it handles ESG issues, such as beginning to disclose figures on company emissions.

After our engagement efforts, we upgraded its ESG score by one notch to B+.

Eric Pedersen is head of responsible investments at Nordea Asset Management