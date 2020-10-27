The geometry of governance? Why shapes matter in culture

Shapes matter when it comes to good corporate governance. Shapes impact the linear and non-linear pathways of decision-making.

For example, in autocracy the shape is a simple single line between boss and worker and it flows just one way.

This is fine as long as everyone agrees with the boss. At the other end of the spectrum, the decision-making structure may be so democratic and complex it gives rise to inertia, discord, even chaos.

Shapes can therefore give rise to both inefficiency as much as conflicts of interest. The Financial Conduct Authority's Marc Teasdale recently noted at the Investment Association's Culture in Investment Management forum: "We often see insufficient consideration being given to the conflicts being further embedded within the typical group structure by heavily overlapping AFM and investment manager boards."

This is a question of shape more than individual malfeasance.

Often unseen, shapes exist in all forms of governance committees and boards. Be they rhomboids, triangular, or even circular, such shapes can give rise to friction or group-think or both.

And when the regulator talks about 'culture', it is not some Dickensian set of values or utopian virtues.

While absolutely needed, individual ethics alone cannot drive good culture. It also requires efficient structures and accountability.

My observation of 'governance' within the City is that pyramids pervade most of it. Corporations obsess over board hierarchies rather than remoteness or the outcomes of steps taken.

This is amplified by company secretariat diktat about the length and format of board papers in a bid to cap volume. Volume can give rise to noise and reduce agility.

With this in mind, are single boards superior to a multi-board set-up? It impacts shape certainly. There are pros and cons to each. In a single company board all matters of the day will be tabled.

Accounts and financials, annual report, audit, compliance, risk, sales, wider regulation, remuneration, dividends, marketing strategy, restructures and on and on.

They may also sit on sub-committees across the business. It affords a NED a broader view and inclusion across a business. Yet a single board structure could give rise to conflicts of interest, and these should be managed (or at least minuted).

Ultimately, for larger firms there is a scalability issue that might demand more than one board. Shape remains the test.

For example, I support the idea of NEDs from different committees engaging across other committees, which help to improve information lines and short-cut management intransigence. In doing so, they change the shape inter-board.

Whether single or multiple board; the NED should remain sufficiently aloof from the executive but close enough to the information to be effectively constructive and critical.

I am all for NEDs being able to access across, up and down the business to gain better understanding and be more intrusive. Being aware of the shapes around the NED is crucial. Moving away from a rising structure to one that allows lateral and downward engagement.

Less pyramid, more lattice.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder