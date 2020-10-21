Remember, remember the fifth of November... in 2025

The upcoming American pageant will be nothing, if not bombastic. Incendiary personal attacks combine with social media for a tragicomic spectacle. The discord may well cause market volatility, and increase the impulse to act on searing, scarlet-lettered headlines.

Nonetheless, this election too shall pass. In 2016, markets were agitated by the apocalyptic implications of a Donald Trump victory. Four years later and fickle investors now dread the opposite.

Trump - while certainly unconventional - is pro-business, with 2017 tax cuts becoming his signature presidential achievement.

The logic goes that under a Joe Biden presidency, taxes will rise, upending global risk assets with increased regulation.

Trump's recent musings also indicate a premeditated refusal to concede or transfer power, should he lose.

Nothing to fear - but fear itself?

In spite of these various fears, long-term investors should focus on where they expect risk-assets to be on 4 November 2025 rather than 4 November 2020. Why?

Firstly, no one knows who will win the election or the market's reaction. Conventional wisdom from experts has shown to be a poor guide in previous years.

We have witnessed a U-turn effect from some of the most seasoned political and economic commentators.

Secondly, data tells us that there is little difference between the two main US parties in terms of equity market performance over the long term. In the table below, there is a list of all US presidents from Rutherford B. Hayes (19th) to the current incumbent (45th).

Under Democratic regimes, the average, real (i.e. net of inflation) annual equity market return is +7.3%. Under Republican administrations, it is +7.4%.

Of course, there are huge differences within the wider sample and each administration has its idiosyncrasies. The best performing Democrat was Bill Clinton, who presided over annualised US equity market performance of 14.4%: stable inflation and robust economic growth.

Conversely, Woodrow Wilson was the worst performing, despite being regarded as a highly competent leader - he created the modern Federal Reserve and broke up monopolies. (His views on race, however, were abhorrent).

His tenure, which coincided with WWI - does not excuse poor performance. The conflict occurred during the beginning of his presidency and benefitted initial returns , yet the index fell over by a third from November 1919 to 1921.

Republicans carry similar idiosyncrasies when one drills down. Warren G. Harding had the best annualised performance of over 30% during his presidency. However, today his brief tenure is far more associated with deep corruption (the Teapot Dome scandal, anyone?).

Herbert Hoover experienced the worst annualised equity returns for a leader of either party, averaging -19%. Of course, he had little to do with it - his tenure starting in 1929, before the advent of the Great Depression.

In relative economic growth statistics there is a wider gap. Democrats deliver more robust performance, which is ironic as Republicans have marketed themselves with greater handles on economic policy.

Non-definitively, these examples demonstrate that growth has less to do with those in office and is uncorrelated with equity market returns in single, discrete years.