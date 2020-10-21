PGIM Fixed Income's Q4 bond market outlook: Avoiding nausea in rough seas

As we turn the page to the last quarter of 2020, it is not hard to understand why investors are on the edge of their seats.

After experiencing the Covid market crash and the aggressive policy-driven recovery in a fraction of a year, the markets' roundtrip set speed and distance records.

Investors now face a mind numbingly complex array of risks in Q4 and beyond thanks to the virus, the upcoming US Election, and a number of more idiosyncratic challenges, with many either directly or indirectly driven by the virus-induced drop in economic activity. What's next?

The potential for volatility is clear. But the configuration of value, fundamentals, and fiscal and monetary policies leaves us relatively optimistic about the bond market outlook.

Over the intermediate to longer term, we are particularly positive on the outlook for spread product as we pass through the latter stages of the 'Golden Age of Credit'.

The story on government bond yields is not so much that they are unduly high and will therefore rally, but more along the lines that yields are unlikely to rise on a sustained basis and scotch return prospects.

Solidly grounded DM rates

While the story in spreads is more of a largely, but not quite, complete recovery, the story in developed market interest rates is different: the decline in yields is likely permanent.

Rate fundamentals have been turbocharged by central banks as, one by one, they have fallen into a trap of gunning for what may be unrealistically high inflation targets; successively guiding rates down to the effective lower bound of zero or into negative territory. And then getting stuck.

Three asset classes to protect portfolios against negative interest rates

If the Federal Reserve is serious about hitting, let alone averaging, 2% core PCE inflation, then it just joined that crowd.

In terms of market impact, other major rate markets have been stuck significantly below US rates. Even prior to Covid, the 10- year JGB rested around 0%, and the 10-year bund traded around -0.5%.

Despite more favourable growth fundamentals than the US, even the Australian 10-year yield hovered around 1% since the middle of 2019.

As a result, we expect the US 10-year Treasury yield to spend most of the time in the lower half of a 50-100 bps range for the foreseeable future.

Batten down the hatches

As the quarter begins, the virus continues to spread with President Trump hospitalised after testing positive. Yet, the future course of the virus and the time frame for its containment takes second place on the list of question marks about the future.

Saxo Bank: US election biggest political risk in several decades

The US Election - just the process, never mind the outcome - now sits at the top of the list. Soon, and hopefully before the end of the year, the election's policy implications will move to the top of the list alongside the future course of the virus.

Election outcomes

Let's face it, the near-term range of scenarios is wide open. Take your pick: a quick, clean election result that is readily accepted by the President and the public, or a long dispute destined for the courts, possibly protested in the streets or from the Oval Office.

The results could bring a sweep for Democrats or keep the status quo - i.e. a Republican President and a Republican Senate. No doubt, the virus' impact on the President's campaign and his popularity will affect the outcome of the election. Is high market volatility, if not disarray, all but assured?

Markets' valuation premium cushion

Maybe it will be a volatile quarter, but maybe not. Why? Because there's a cushion in the markets. For example, while U.S. and European credit spreads are around their long-term averages, investment grade and high yield spreads remain 50% wider than where they started the year.

As a result, any investor bailing out of spread product risks substantial loss of incremental income, as well as the potential for capital gains, in a scenario where the trend towards economic normalization continues over the next 12 to 24 months.

The market for equity volatility conveys another measure of risk premium, or as some describe it: the cost of insurance in the equity market.

The S&P 500 implied volatility (30%) is running about double its normal levels (15%) not just through election day, but also for the next half of a year, according to the futures markets.

Biden: A buzzkill for the markets?

While pundits have feared that a Biden presidency might unduly burden the economy with taxes and thereby hurt markets, additional fiscal stimulus, especially in the case of a democratic sweep, could more than offset the negative impact of the tax hikes.

Yes, taxes could go higher. But based on the proposed stimulus packages thus far - sub-$1trn from Republicans and more than $2trn from Democrats - and setting aside which is best, the markets have clearly traded positively on news of bigger stimulus and traded off on news of stimulus delays.

And given the slack in the economy, the Biden platform certainly has plenty of planks that could be fashioned into stimulus dollars in the event that Democrats end up in the driver's seat.