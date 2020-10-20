Beyond the polling numbers: Market implications of the US election

Delayed and contested election outcome
It is likely that a final vote count from the elections will not be completed until several days after 3 November. Even with delay, markets may effectively know the outcome based on the results from key states.
But if the elections are very close and it is not possible to determine the outcome until all the votes are in and legal disputes settled, financial markets will be roiled by potentially weeks of political and policy uncertainty.
Prolonged uncertainty as to the outcome and the likelihood of a divided government would be negative for risk assets and associated with a bull flattening of Treasury curve as investors favour safe-haven assets.
The Fed, which meets on 4 November, may provide further liquidity to limit market disruption. The US dollar may modestly gain from broader 'risk-off' sentiment in global markets.
The overriding characteristic of a delayed and contested outcome to the US elections would be market volatility, some of which is already reflected in VIX futures contracts for November and December.
Volatility would only subside once the outcome of the elections is settled, after which the market converges to the election.