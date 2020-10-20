Beyond the polling numbers: Market implications of the US election

Blue clean sweep

In such a scenario, the initial reaction of US equities and corporate credit markets may be negative on concerns of higher corporate taxes and regulation.





That said, if an incoming administration clearly signals that its priority is a major fiscal stimulus package, the positive boost to growth & corporate earnings could witness a quick reversal of any knee-jerk sell-off.





A more substantive fiscal stimulus than in other election scenarios would bring forward expectations for Federal Reserve 'lift-off' from 2024 to 2023 and even 2022 and bear steepening of the Treasury curve as longer-end yields move higher.





A Blue clean sweep would also likely be associated with a weaker US dollar as the Trump trade policy uncertainty premium is priced out and medium-term outlook for dollar fundamentals worsen on the prospect of widening twin fiscal and current account deficits.