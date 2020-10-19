Is the grass always greener? The legalities of investing in cannabis for UK investors

It is now more than two years since Canada followed Uruguay's lead to permit the adult personal possession, sharing and cultivation of recreational cannabis.

Since then, the Canadian cannabis industry has thrived, with some forecasts predicting the market could be worth C$97.35bn (£56bn) by 2026.

There have also have been various funds and investment vehicles looking to tap into that growth curve.

However, the legal position for UK investors (individuals and funds) wanting to invest in legitimate cannabis related entities overseas is complicated by the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) and so UK investors wanting to join this party face considerable challenges.

Why is this? The cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis remains illegal in the UK, with the notable exception of some types of medicinal cannabis.

Under POCA, 'criminal property' is given a wide definition as property (in any form) which represents a person's benefit from any conduct which would amount to a criminal offence in the UK if it were to occur here.

As such, under the strict letter of the law, proceeds (which would include revenue and investment income) from the legitimate cannabis industry in Canada (or elsewhere) will be 'criminal property' in the UK and so if a person acquires, deals with or arranges for another to deal with or acquire such property, this would amount to a money laundering (criminal) offence.

The only way around that today is for UK investors to seek a Defence Against Money Laundering (DAML) from the National Crime Agency, which involves seeking their consent before any transaction or investment activity dealing with criminal property takes place; in which case, no offence is committed under POCA. There have reportedly been a recent flood of DAML applications in this area.

Many have called for a change in the law here arguing that POCA is out of date and has not kept up with market developments.

At the very least, there have been cries for industry guidance since there is variable legal advice on what is permissible.

Over the past two years, we have seen differing positions from authority bodies. For example, in December 2018, Lloyds of London said POCA was not designed to preclude "wholly lawful conduct such as the provision of insurance of business activity carefully legalised in another country".

However, this interpretation is untested (and some commentators question its accuracy) so investors should be wary of relying on it.

Rize on medical cannabis ETF: 'At Legal & General it would have taken us six decades, not six months, to launch this product'

In June 2019, UK Finance, a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector, said in response to a consultation exercise by the Law Commission that "common sense would suggest that reports about dealings with the proceeds of such lawful businesses would be of no actionable or intelligence value to law enforcement" yet also admitted that "the legal position is less clear".

Then in September 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) offered its guidance albeit on cannabis related entities wanting to list here.

It said: "proceeds from recreational cannabis companies, even when they are located in those jurisdictions that have legalised it, are the proceeds of crime under POCA."

It added that "there remains a risk that the proceeds from overseas medicinal cannabis business may constitute 'criminal property' for the purpose of POCA. This includes where the company possesses a licence issued by an overseas medicines or pharmaceuticals licensing authority".

In terms of future listings, the FCA made clear that the securities of recreational use cannabis companies, even based in jurisdictions where this is entirely legal, will not be admitted to the Official List.

It follows from the above that since October 2018 when the supply of cannabis-based products for certain medical conditions was made lawful in the UK, very little progress has been made towards changing the legal position for UK investors.

Conversely, there is little appetite by the UK enforcement agencies to prosecute these offences; not one prosecution has yet been brought.

On one view, this might be encouraging for the UK investor. Equally, it means that there has been no test case to provide any guidance.

So despite the numerous consultancies, analysts and cannabis-focused finance groups opening up in London, until there is such guidance or a change in the law - and with no indication that recreational cannabis will be legalised any time soon or at all - investors need to consider the nature of their investments very carefully and the legal ramifications.

It may be that the only comfort for an investor will be to seek a DAML before embarking on any investment activity in an overseas-based overseas cannabis company, or even the UK subsidiary of such a company.

Nicola Finnerty is criminal litigation partner at Kingsley Napley