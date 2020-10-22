Living in a digital age: Keeping up with the fast pace of technology

Internet companies have dramatically outperformed the broader market this year: they remained comparatively resilient during the market lows caused by Covid-19, and were quicker to rebound when markets recovered.

Despite their strong performance year to date, global internet companies will continue to thrive in a post-Covid economy.

Internet companies: A major beneficiary of changing habits

Internet companies are likely to benefit from the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital advancements are being accelerated out of necessity to facilitate a contact-free society, and the internet is the glue binding everyone together in these socially-distant times.

Dr Maxwell Maltz, author of Psycho Cybernetics, suggested habits require a minimum of 21 days to form. The pandemic has gone far beyond this duration and has created a long-lasting impact on consumers:

E-commerce is becoming the new norm: The pandemic has forced households to shift to the digital marketplace as an alternative to bricks-and-mortar stores to minimise risk of exposure to the virus.

Digital communication is being prioritised: Greater quality of digital communication will be required to facilitate more effective remote working and more authentic human interactions.

Digital entertainment is being favoured: Online gaming and video/music streaming services have become a way of life as consumers look to fill their time during periods of lockdown.

Payments are becoming more digitised: This will be supported by an increase in volume of digital purchases as well as fear of viral transmission via physical notes.

Vast potential increase in internet users globally

The global internet penetration rate was at 58.8% in 2019 (see chart, right), suggesting that more than 40% of the world has yet to access the internet. These individuals will bolster demand in the technology sector once they have access.

Economic and social progress will undoubtedly help their cause, but Covid-19 will likely also lead to increased internet adoption as we get used to a more digital-based way of life.

One driving force is the continued rise in mobile data usage.

According to Ericsson, global mobile data traffic is expected to increase by 27% annually from 2019 to 2025. And by 2025, almost 75% of web users are expected to access the internet solely using their smartphones, according to mobile trade body GSMA.

Growth in supporting infrastructure: The 5G effect

At CES 2020, major carriers such as AT&T and Verizon projected that 2020 will be a turning point for 5G, where 5G networks are expected to proliferate and be accessible nationwide in the US.

5G is said to have download speeds 100 times faster than 4G, and it will be launching at an opportune time.

Requirements for superfast internet connections will become a social and economic necessity after this pandemic to support the contact-free economy.

Furthermore, Cisco reports that 5G connections are expected to generate 2.5 times more traffic than the average 4G connections and take up 10.6% of total mobile traffic by 2023.