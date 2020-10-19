China: What are the good and bad scenarios facing the second-largest economy?

China has flexed its economic muscles to become the second largest economy on the planet, behind the US. With that in mind, Kepler Partners analyst William Sobczak looks at the bull and bear scenarios that the country might encounter.

Emerging markets increasingly dominate investors' attention and China is now officially the second-largest economy in the world.

So when we at Kepler Trust Intelligence were asked recently to take a view on this area and the trusts that offer exposure to it, we thought it timely.

Having given it some thought, however, damnable politicians that we are, we decided a definitive answer to such a complex question is a dangerous thing, and so instead we present here our view on the potential scenarios - good and bad - at either end of the scale.

The bull scenario

At the beginning of the year a number of negative factors, including geopolitical risks and the pandemic, led many to eschew a weighting in China, missing out on year-to-date market returns of 15% in US dollar terms, according to Yardeni.

UK investors would have enjoyed even greater returns from the two specialist Chinese trusts, as can be seen on the right.

The question is, though, whether investors have missed the boat or, in spite of increasing tensions between China and the US and the acrimonious debate over China's role in the pandemic, the case still remains strong for investors looking to get involved now.

Social commerce in China: teleshopping redux

China has numerous companies that can still offer the potential to benefit from the rising consumer class and growing domestic economic activity.

A good example is Tencent. JPMorgan has estimated that it can achieve earnings growth of 22% per annum for the coming five years such is the open-door they are pushing on.

Investors appreciate this story and the dominance Tencent and Alibaba have in the Chinese market, but even assuming a valuation derating over this period, reducing returns by about 6% per annum, this would still leave an annualised return of around 16% for shareholders.

Furthermore, China has numerous companies with the potential to benefit from a rising consumer class and domestic economic activity as well as the recent return of consumer confidence.

There is plenty of ground to be made up versus developed economies, and Chinese exporters have benefited from a rebound in global trade since lockdowns eased.

I am also optimistic because authorities still retain many levers to boost the market; through margin lending conditions, credit volumes or even tacit instructions to financial market participants.

The beneficiaries of US-China trade tensions

Given that debt burdens are already high, they will likely want to create favourable conditions for equity raises.

If investors follow this logic, it may be too soon to take profits in strongly-performing trusts such as JPMorgan China Growth and Income, and it may even be an opportunity to add to continue to participate in this exciting area.

Other more generalist Asian equity trusts also continue to offer attractive exposure to this market.