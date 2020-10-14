Going hyper-scale: The case for front office outsourcing

Times have changed. Not so long ago outsourcing was seen as a less than ideal option due to the limitations and small scale of the available providers.

However, in recent years, hyper-scale platforms have emerged that are able to offer secure, professional and well-capitalised counterparties that are free from conflicts and can enhance operational resilience.

We see this development as following a similar trajectory to the cloud infrastructure providers that technology firms have outsourced all of their high-capital, intensive, non-core functions to while retaining and focussing on their core intellectual property.

Fast forward to today and investment managers have already passed the tipping-point of a third wave of outsourcing (the first two waves being back office in the 1990s and the middle office in 2000s) with firms of all sizes coming quickly to realise that front office outsourcing is now, to put it plainly, a better way of doing things.

What started as simply a cost-efficiency endeavour has evolved. The outsourced trading model has moved from being a largely defensive, reactive strategy (to cut costs) to one that resembles an optimal state: a proactive response to margin progression, a way to de-risk and streamline operations and, critically, as a way to enhance governance and operational resiliency. Front office outsourcing is no longer seen as recessionary.

Margin pressure

What are the causes of this reversal in thinking? Perhaps surprisingly, Covid-19 is not directly one of them. The pandemic in our view is an accelerant of change, but not the catalyst.

In fact, to understand the dynamics of change, one must look back a year or two.

Many observers reduce the myriad challenges facing fund management to a single factor: margin pressure. Consequently, their response function will often reflect what has been done in the past: gain scale through increasing the numerator (insourcing or consolidating), decreasing the denominator (cutting fixed costs, automating) or any combination of both.

We see these responses being played out in markets through increased deal flow, significant restructurings and increased investment in technology.

But what's embedded in this thought process, and why we believe these responses may not deliver the same outcomes as in the past, is the assumption, long proven true, that rising markets will correlate with profitability.

In other words, margin pressure is cyclical and when assets rise, so too will profits.