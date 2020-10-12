AskTwice: Why the industry needs to talk more about mental health

Saturday marked World Mental Health Day. This year's theme, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, was "mental health for all", and perhaps this is of particular poignance this year given that we are all living through the Covid-19 crisis together (well, apart) and coming to terms with what has become "the new normal".

That does not mean everyone is coping with this new environment in the same way. As Dr Chi-Chi Obuaya explained in his article for Investment Week last month, "we are in the same storm but occupying different boats".

According to an ONS survey, almost 20% of people experienced depression during a ten-day period in June, compared to just 10% for the entire nine months running up to March 2020.

Less than one month later, some members of the asset management industry tentatively began making their way back into the office as restrictions were eased.

For some, this was a welcome break from stressful home environments, from living alone, or simply a blurred work/life balance, and offered some semblance of normality during otherwise abnormal times.

For others, though, the return to the office would have been stressful, with the pandemic still very much prevalent across the globe and the fear that, through using public transport or returning to an office environment, they may catch Covid-19.

Concerns would have likely stretched beyond that, including simply reintegrating into the office working environment.

To add to matters, a change in advice from the UK Government at the end of last month has meant many offices, having reopened during the tail end of the summer, have now closed again, meaning people have had to quickly readjust their lifestyles once more.

One of the major issues with working from home is the fact it is harder to check on colleagues and their wellbeing. The response of "I'm good thank you, I hope you are well too" when somebody asks how you are over email has become automatic to almost all of us.

Therefore, the campaign #AskTwice was launched by the World Federation for Mental Health in the run-up to this year's World Mental Health Day, encouraging us to break this 'pleasantry' barrier to show real care, concern and value towards one another.

A good way to really check how your colleagues are doing, according HSBC's Charles Clarke, is to simply make the most of the technology we have at hand.

"Video call your colleagues instead of just audio," he said. "Take time out of the day for virtual check-ins where we can all share our day, and help each other share solutions to the challenges we are all facing."

Unfortunately, mental health remains a taboo in many workplaces - and particularly in the City.

Mark Twigg, executive director of public affairs and communications consultancy Cicero, said at last year's PIMFA summit that "by inviting conversations to happen in the workplace and allowing people to say 'I am not coping. It does not mean my life is falling apart, I just need some help', is a really powerful starting point."

#AskTwice aims to facilitate just that and to raise awareness that any place is the right place to talk about mental health.