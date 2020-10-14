Trump's chances diminish: Why stakes are higher for markets and lawmakers in US election

The news US President Donald Trump has contracted Covid-19 exacerbated an already widening gap between the President and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Presidential debate at the end of September confirmed the polarisation that has torn the two US parties apart during a period in which, one would hope, party politics would be set aside.

Trump is not the only world leader to have contracted Covid-19. Both the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro came down with the virus.

However, Trump is the only leader to be facing re-election immediately. This is likely the hardest challenge the Trump campaign has been presented with.

Saxo Bank: US election biggest political risk in several decades

A certain amount of Trump-brand rhetoric of 'fake news' can overcome a wide range of hurdles. But you cannot simply push aside a serious illness.

Shortly after the President tweeted that he and the First Lady had tested positive, US index futures fell 1.8%.

Although the recent diagnosis increases the chances of Biden winning the election, we believe anything except a Trump sweep will result in some sort of contested election.

Both sides of the campaign have stepped up their views around a contested election. The Republicans view postal voting as a huge opportunity for electoral fraud, while the Democrats view voter ID laws in many states to be in breach of several constitutional amendments, specifically the Fifteenth, Nineteenth and Twenty Sixth.

Either way, this election is likely to be more of an 'event' for markets than the last given the polarising nature of the candidates on a range of issues.

If we look at the derivative markets, we find a similar story. Expectations of daily moves in the S&P for this election are almost twice what they were at the same time before the 2016 election.

The difference with 2020 is volatility is higher and is expected to stay higher following the day of the election itself. This shift towards 'higher for longer' has only surfaced in the past two weeks.

We can see this in the VIX futures curve (the expectation of volatility across different months for the S&P 500).

Since the beginning of the year, the future volatility for November (the month of the election) has been the highest, with a distinct 'kink' around the event itself.

Moving forward to today, that same 'kink' now points towards December being the most volatile, indicating other investors agree with our thesis that the election will not be over and done with by the time we get a result on 4 November.

Tom Boyle is a market strategist on the Atlantic House US Enhanced Equity fund