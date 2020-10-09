Unearthing hidden gems: Why investors should not give up on Japanese equities

In Japan, we have one of those cultures that takes pride in its own idiosyncrasies, where unique features of the language, the cuisine and even the geography are sometimes worn as a badge of honour.

These characteristics have in recent years attracted a rapidly growing worldwide interest in visiting this country.

The same degree of fascination however has not always been extended to corporate Japan, which is often characterised as inward looking and conservative, where companies are often misunderstood for a lack of information in English, or where a cultural maze can deter even the most dedicated analyst.

Many investors have shown their indifference to Japan by consistently underweighting the country in their global portfolios, while foreign investors have been net sellers of Japanese equities for nearly five years.

Yet Japan remains the world's third-largest national economy, and its companies continue to offer the world a disproportionate share of innovations in areas such as robotics, automobiles, fashion, speciality chemicals and advanced electronics.

In a post-pandemic world, the conservative nature of these corporations that have maintained cash-rich and crisis-resilient balance sheets has been regarded as a virtue, just as much as its talents for product innovation and cultural adaptation.

Similar to Germany's celebrated Mittelstand companies, Japan's small and medium sized enterprises form the backbone of the domestic economy but are rarely considered household names.

We will highlight some examples of these pioneering and resilient companies, many of which offer world-beating, cutting edge innovation.

Changing times: takeovers and shareholder activism

Corporate governance reform has been a major feature of the Abenomics policy agenda and is likely to be one of its enduring legacies.

In addition to the hiring of external directors and better reporting, companies have become much more shareholder friendly.

We see a strong investment case for Japanese smaller companies that are boosting shareholder returns through corporate restructuring.

An example of this is where companies have announced plans to dissolve their parent/subsidiary listed status in a bid to improve corporate governance.

We believe Japan is overdue for a re-evaluation - and we are not alone, as evidenced by Warren Buffet's recent $6bn investment in five Japanese general trading companies or "sogo shosha".

Japan offers a rich and dynamic investment environment yet is often seen as a maze to outsiders, but an experienced local portfolio manager who knows where to look can unearth the hidden gems in this varied and complex market.

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to push for further structural reforms including deregulation, as well as policies to promote digitalisation and boost consolidation among regional banks and SMEs. These are likely to accelerate the pace of innovation and help to raise Japan's productivity.