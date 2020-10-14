Five funds to mark five years of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

As the UN's Sustainable Development Goals celebrate their fifth anniversary, head of manager selection at Morningstar Ruli Viljoen picks her five funds that use them as a guide for engagement with portfolio companies.

25 September marked the fifth anniversary of the introduction of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These are 17 interconnected goals with varying numbers of underlying targets that, in the words of the UN, "are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all".

These goals vary from basic human injustices (such as eradicating poverty and hunger) through to the provisions of clean water, healthcare and education, as well as tackling inequality based on gender and income.

There are also goals dedicated to the future of our planet such as the state of the oceans, responsible consumption and acting on global warming.

The aim is to achieve these goals by 2030 to improve the quality of life of everyone globally and into the future.

In the investment industry, SDGs provide an accepted framework for what is "sustainable" and in a marketplace that is growing rapidly having this yardstick to refer to is invaluable for investors.

Today, a large number of investment houses make reference to the SDGs either in dedicated products or at firm level.

The SDGs can also provide an outline for how investors can engage with and impact on companies they own through equity or hold the debt of.

The impacts of these can be twofold:

• By considering the SDG themes investors allocate more capital to the SDG leaders which drive positive outcomes.

• By using the SDGs as a guide for engagement the companies impact on the SDGs grows, again driving positive outcomes.

We do not feel that sustainable investing needs to come at the expense of investment returns and here we have had a look at five funds that either consider companies' contribution to the SDGs or use them as a guide for engagement with portfolio companies.

RobecoSAM Global SDG Credit Fund

Since the fund's inception in May 2018, portfolio construction has been managed by Victor Verberk and Reinout Schapers, with credit research from 30 credit specialists and support from the RobecoSAM Sustainability Investing Research team and Active Ownership team.

The RobecoSAM Global SDG Credits strategy invests in global investment grade corporate bonds and aims to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Index.

The strategy also has a small remit to invest in high yield and emerging market bonds.

The fund uses RobecoSAM's proprietary screening process to select issuers that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, determined by KPI scores assessed by the analyst team. The fund excludes companies that contribute negatively to the SDG's.

Following the screen, analysts conduct the same bottom-up fundamental credit analysis and top-down thematic analysis applied across their various strategies.

As of April 2020, nearly half of the fund contributed to the following goals:

• Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8)

• Industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9)

• Sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11)

• Climate Action (SDG 13)

In addition to these, the fund has a diversified contribution to all the remaining goals which Robeco have grouped as Basic Needs, Healthy Planet, Equality & Opportunity and Robust Institutions.

The fund's short performance history is ahead of the benchmark, with Robeco finding that screening credits for their sustainability characteristics has supported their ability to avoid poor performers.

The longer history of the conventional strategy is also ahead of the benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis.