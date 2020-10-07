The dollar is weaker but it still reigns supreme

The demise of the dollar as the world's dominant reserve currency is a recurring theme whenever the greenback seems to embark on a depreciating trend.

The main argument is that in the long run the global hegemon also tends to be the issuer of the dominant reserve currency.

This much-envied position has changed hands frequently over the past 3,000 years or so. Hence, it is a reasonable assumption that the US will lose it at some point, also because China's economic and geopolitical power is growing fast.

Nevertheless, the experience of the UK a century ago suggests a country can remain the issuer of the dominant reserve currency long after its relative economic and geopolitical decline has become apparent.

This suggests the dethroning of the dollar if, and when, it happens is a story for the more distant future, also because there do not seem to be any viable alternatives in the shorter term.

Whether or not the dollar depreciation will continue remains an open question, but its decline so far seems to be justified by developments other than its demise as global currency par excellence.

The global financial system can be defined as a dollar standard with flexible exchange rates. Its credibility is ultimately linked to the 'full faith and credit' of the US government.

This makes the system different from previous incarnations, which often had fixed exchange rates where credibility depended on a fixed rate between the dominant currency and gold.

The 'full faith and credit' has an economic as well as a political component. The economic component comprises some sort of 'stabiliser of last resort' function.

The US mostly holds foreign assets denominated in other currencies while its foreign debts are denominated in dollars.

As such, the US has a gigantic short position on the dollar. During a global recession/financial meltdown the demand for liquidity explodes and because the US is the main provider this leads to dollar appreciation.

The latter causes a sharp deterioration in the US net foreign asset position, ie US national wealth takes a big hit.

Countries in the rest of the world, however, experience an increase in their net foreign asset position, which acts as a dampening force on the downturn in their economies.

The US is rewarded for being the stabiliser of last resort by means of an insurance premium paid by the rest of the world in the form of relatively cheap borrowing costs.

Since the early 2000s, global demand for the stabiliser of last resort function has increased massively with the integration of the emerging market space into the world economy.

This is also because emerging market countries do not produce safe assets themselves. As a result, the insurance premium has also increased - i.e. the US term premium has been suppressed persistently and significantly.

Obviously, the US can only perform this stabiliser of last resort function if it remains one of the largest and strongest economies.