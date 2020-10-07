Digital 4.0: The next wave of technology innovation

The evolution from Digital 1.0

The fourth wave, or 'Digital 4.0 as we describe it, will be larger than its predecessors. Digital 1.0 involved thousands of mainframe computers in the 1970s.





Millions of client-server systems in the 1980s-1990s powered the second wave, while the introduction of billions of smartphones in the 2000s led to Digital 3.0.





Today, we are moving towards trillions of devices becoming connected to the IoT while big data and AI deliver a new era of growth and connectivity, transforming business models and creating new investment opportunities.





The risk for investors, therefore, comes from being stuck in the previous phase and not positioned for the next.





Instead of simply owning the major names (Amazon, Facebook and Google) we believe it is crucial that investors find companies that are likely to be major beneficiaries of this next phase.





We anticipate healthcare, transportation and industrials to be three key investment focal points for disruptive technology over the next five to 10 years.





Each sector could rise on the tide of Digital 4.0 and such opportunities may not emerge from big tech giants that have caused many major indices to surge in the past decade.