Digital 4.0: The next wave of technology innovation

Healthcare
Digital health utilises advanced technology and connectivity, and converging information such as patient history, to ensure quality customer treatment.
Estimates suggest the market valuation for digital health will surpass $639.4bn by 2026, up from $106bn in 2019.
It is thought that the growing number of smartphone users across the globe will be key to driving the market growth. Rapidly growing healthcare IT infrastructure in both developed and developing countries could also be conducive to expansion.
Furthermore, a growing awareness about the importance of fitness and health among the population will increase product adoption, driving the market growth.
We believe technology is the single biggest hope for rising healthcare costs.
Electronic patient records, for example, will drive significant cost reductions. We see significant opportunity for AI, IoT and 5G to deliver the very best expertise to rural hospitals and remote locations.
Furthermore, better and faster analytics are likely to pre-empt major health issues while big data and AI will accelerate modelling of disease and pharmaceutical research.
In short, there are potentially billions worth of dollars in savings in multiple areas.