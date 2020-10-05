Asset class challenges and opportunities: What lurks beneath

We live in interesting times. Not exactly a contentious statement, but when you spend your days following markets and asset classes, there can be times when an outside perspective adds a great deal of insight into how bizarre markets have been this year.

For me, this came when one of our wealth manager clients relayed an anecdote about a client. While reviewing his quarterly report for Q2, with the painful memory of the first quarter fresh in his mind, the client had expected another deluge of red ink given the negative headlines at home and abroad.

He was stunned to see that markets have rallied significantly, almost erasing the losses from Q1.

This should give us all pause for thought regarding the sustainability of the current market structure and, most importantly for clients, where positive returns can be found from this point onwards.

On the up? Looking beyond the obvious for beneficiaries of Covid

We are in the middle of a global pandemic, and enduring the resulting economic fallout from the seemingly stop-start nature of the re-opening of our economies.

As of September, unemployment is rising back towards multi-decade highs across the UK, Europe and the US. Policy interest rates are either near zero or negative across the globe, and the efficacy of monetary policy to stimulate growth is surely "pushing on a string" at this stage.

Couple this with record fiscal deficits and increasing political tension in Europe, China and the US - and investors could be forgiven for their confusion regarding how financial markets have reacted.

So, looking at where the opportunities and challenges lie:

Equities

Since their nadir in March, equity markets have disregarded the above economic reality and have consistently broken through new highs in many markets.

Looking at top-line measures such as the S&P 500 entirely betrays the underlying reality of what is happening in markets.

Factoids abound about how concentrated these equity market gains have been, Apple is now worth more than the FTSE 100; The Nasdaq 100 is now worth more than the Eurostoxx 600, having been only a quarter of the value a decade ago.

This has been an absurdly unbalanced recovery, which looks great to those investors passively tracking an index but conceals deeply skewed risks.

Events such as the derivative-induced tech wreck we saw in the first week of September are likely to become more commonplace.

A healthy recovery: The issue facing the pharma industry

Europe and Japan are also not immune to the mania - as in these markets the growth, quality and momentum equity factors remain at all-time-tight correlations.

Diversification is hard to come by, combined with the potential for very limited upside. In markets such as these we view specialist value strategies as bursting with upside convexity, and have expressed this via the Pzena Global Value fund, which we purchased on 1 April. The strategy has underperformed the benchmark (MSCI World index) slightly since then, but trades on a normalised P/E ratio of half the Index (9x versus 18x).

Fixed income

I would argue the principal challenge facing multi-asset investors at the moment is finding reasonably priced equity-beta diversifiers, ideally which are also liquid. As the physical property fund debacle has illustrated recently, phantom liquidity is a dangerous game.

With traditional government bonds being incredibly expensive, investors have to think further outside the box if they expect the next 30 years of multi-asset investment to be as amenable as the past 30.

With this in mind, we find the onshore Chinese government debt market to be attractive and invested in UBS's China Bond fund in July.

For a country that has the same credit rating as Japan (and is the world's second largest net creditor), GBP hedged investors can achieve yields of around 2.5% for roughly five years of duration risk (versus 13 years of duration risk in the All-Stock Gilt index and a yield of 70bps).

While the aforementioned crisis presents challenges for investors, it also presents great opportunities. This was most clearly illustrated in the massive and rapid blowout in high yield spreads witnessed in February and March of this year.

We bought MAN GLG's High Yield Opportunities fund on 1 April, and they have achieved equity-like returns since; which is remarkable; both in that there has been a strong equity rally, and we are investing in securities that are higher in a company's capital structure than equity.

Making this ‘value-esque' investment in fixed income has helped us to outperform peers and the market since the inception of our multi-asset funds in July 2019, while maintaining the potential upside of our value equity exposures.

Absolute return

It is no secret that the absolute return offering in the UK wealth market is broadly absolutely abysmal. Constituents of the sector generally have either high and/or massively volatile equity beta (in which case, why not just buy specialist equity mangers?) or dreadful risk controls and the resulting drawdowns.

To this end, we bought Trium's European Equity Market Neutral strategy on 1 April. This is a strategy you want to hold if you have even a sneaking suspicion that equity prices are not efficiently reflecting fundamentals and they have stuck rigidly to their mandate.

While the performance has not been stellar recently - investment, like in sport, is about running to where you think the ball is going, rather than where it has been.

Cormac Nevin is head of fund research at Beaufort Investment