Choosing fixed income assets: A nimble approach to a dangerous world

Investors are having to rethink the role of bonds in their portfolios

Historically, government bonds have offered steady and secure income; a safe store of value; and a source of diversification to equities. As a result, modern portfolio theory suggested an optimal allocation of 60% equities and 40% bonds. And since at least the early 1980s, that has been an enormously successful strategy. But we do not think it will be nearly as kind to investors in the years to come.

That is because government bonds no longer provide the benefits I just listed, that investors have come to take for granted. Central banks across the developed world have cut official interest rates to zero or below. And they have used quantitative easing (QE) and other purchase programmes to drive yields down along the full range of bond maturities.

As a result, the income government bonds generate has largely evaporated. At the same time, the prospect of gains from further capital appreciation is minimal, because yields have very little scope to fall from here. Hence, long-term risks to capital are skewed to the downside once if we were to move to a more inflationary environment. Rising inflation would eventually force central banks to raise interest rates, which would likely cause both bond and equity prices to fall, robbing government bonds of their diversification benefits as well.

So, investors need to re-think how they construct portfolios, especially in a world of frequent market cycles, many fuelled by central bank intervention.

These cycles have happened every 18 months to two years. We have had the Global Fnancial Crisis (GFC), followed by the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis, followed by the taper tantrum, the energy crisis of 2014/2015, the growth shock, Trumpflation and then Covid. I am not smart enough to tell you what the next trigger will be, but I know that there will be something, because investor psychology continues to follow the same pattern.

For instance, towards the end of last year we had become increasingly concerned at how richly credit markets were being priced, so we became increasingly defensive in our positioning. We had no notion of Covid but we knew that something would come up to make investors question their view of future.

You can already see mispricing in parts of the market. For instance, the MOVE index, which measures Treasury yield volatility, was near historic lows before the crisis. It spiked up during March and April but has since fallen back to pre-Covid lows, levels that do not seem sustainable. If the Covid crisis worsens over the near term, there is bound to be even further compression in Treasury yields. If a vaccine is introduced, yields will almost certainly head higher. In either case, volatility will go up.

People argue that because QE did not trigger inflation over the past ten years, it's not something to worry about. But things are different now. Our economists estimate that liquidity injections then were worth around 8% of global GDP. This year central banks are likely to have pumped in around 14% of global GDP.