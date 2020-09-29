Elite Radar: FSSA Japan Focus fund

As I write this, I see that Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister, following the surprise resignation of Shinzo Abe after eight years at the helm.

A fellow member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Suga is a close ally of Abe - a fact markets are likely to welcome.

Abe's term brought about political stability and enhanced international presence, but it is his ‘three arrows' approach of Abenomics - loose economic policy, fiscal stimulus and economic reform - which he will be most remembered for.

All three arrows have had varied levels of success, but the impression was that Japan was on the right road. His departure raised fears that this could change with a new leader, especially when it comes to improving corporate governance.

Why 'old school Japan' is disintegrating

However, FSSA Japan Focus fund co-manager Sophia Lia says she believes this has become an irreversible trend that cannot be interrupted.

She said: "The approval rating of opposition parties is extremely low right now so [even if a general election is called early] I don't see this as a potential problem. There is also no expectation that the change in leader will result in any major changes. Japanese companies are focusing on shareholders' return and corporate governance, as it's become a consensus in a homogenous society."

Sophia joined FSSA Investment Managers as a graduate in 2009. She initially covered Chinese equities but began covering Japanese stocks when the company launched its range of worldwide funds. She has managed this fund (the name of which was changed from First State Japan Focus to FSSA Japan Focus last week) since launch in 2015 alongside Martin Lau, who has two decades of experience running Asian equities, becoming one of the most highly regarded managers in this region.

The team believes that, despite having a large investment universe, the Japanese market is under-researched and ignored by most international investors, which provides a great opportunity. The team has an absolute return mindset and manages the portfolio without any reference to the benchmark index. Risk is defined as the permanent loss of investor capital and is controlled through diligent fundamental company research. The team's philosophy is to invest in quality businesses and the managers look for quality of franchise, quality of management and sustainable long-term growth.

Shinzo Abe resignation: Where does this leave Japan?

This means underlying companies often have characteristics such as dominant market share, perpetual innovation, zero tolerance for complacency, fast decision making, secular growth opportunities and limited competition. Stocks also tend to be high return, asset light, have good earnings visibility and are conservatively geared.