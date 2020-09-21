Silver linings playbook: Why Covid-19 can be the turning point for the green economic transition

Total global energy demand is forecast to decline by roughly 6% in 2020 – the single biggest drop in energy demand in recorded history, equivalent to the total annual demand of Germany, France, Italy, and the UK combined.

This is a small silver lining against an otherwise challenging backdrop and an opportunity for policymakers and investors alike.

Observing the global policy response to the Covid-19 crisis, it is clear that governments are willing to do "whatever it takes" to drive the economic recovery, pushing us into a new paradigm of policy making.

Private and institutional investors must step up in the race to achieve Agenda 2030

We have been here before. After World War II, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt catalysed the foundation of the United Nations to secure global peace, while the regulatory aftermath post-2008 reconfigured the financial system - all under the credo of "never again".

While governments and institutions remain engaged in the battle to overcome the ongoing health crisis and prepare for future shocks, attention is rightly turning to the shape of the economic recovery.

A silver lining of the pandemic is that as countries look to rebuild their economies and stimulate employment, there is an opportunity to accelerate the transition to a greener society and mitigate climate risks.

The green path out of the crisis

Choosing green stimulus has long lost its charitable aura due to increasingly attractive economics, making it a viable option for driving us out of the crisis.

Beyond the positive economic repercussions, lawmakers understand that the magnitude of stimulus needed to lift the world out of economic abyss will also have severe implications on our climate.

The combination of sheer magnitude and the longevity of the underlying investments means that even (relatively) small fiscal allocation decisions could have meaningful impacts on total greenhouse gas emissions.

Taking a ten-year view, any form of green stimulus introduced today can drive down the climate emissions curve considerably.

By the same token, taking a wrong turn today might sabotage any chance of achieving the agreed upon objective of the Paris Agreement, namely keeping global warming to +1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Indeed, any new investment in traditional energy sources, such as oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear, will be anything but short lived.

Phasing out the existing line-up of coal power plants in the UK will take until 2024, which means that bringing additional capacity online would lock-in emission-intensive power generation for a considerable amount of time.

Cost curves often explain how cutting-edge innovations ultimately hit the mainstream. Historically, renewable energy sources had to cut corners to get ahead, supported by governments through direct financial transfers, grid priority, favourable tax treatment and price controls.

Too hot to ignore: Capital markets finally combatting climate change

However, over the past decade, many renewable energy sources have already reached cost parity versus traditional resources and are even incrementally more cost competitive than their old foes: coal, oil, and natural gas.

According to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency, bioenergy, geothermal, hydro and wind are, on average, as or more cost effective than the lowest-cost fossil fuel alternative - without financial assistance.

The expectation is for costs to come down even more significantly across most categories over the coming years, especially in the areas of wind and solar. Going green is no longer a philanthropic endeavour, but simply a sound economic decision.