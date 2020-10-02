Being an ESG investment professional: A week in the life

Rarely has a role or investment space been discussed so prolifically. Not a day goes by without a news headline warning about a specific ESG challenge and the importance financial markets have to play within it.

As a practitioner active in this field for the last two decades, some of the most common questions I get asked by those who are looking to get into the field is, what does being an ESG investment specialist involve, and what does a typical day look like?

So, what does a typical day look like?

The reality is that there is no 'typical' as ultimately no two ESG positions, and no two days, are the same.

While the subject matter is often similar, specific duties and responsibilities and the balance of these; the mix of E, S and/or G, are actually incredibly broad, and dependent on the organisation recruiting for such a role.

Most will have a meaningful focus on conducting detailed desk research on company ESG analysis and some level of engagement activities.

Other roles can take on more of a commercial product development role, and/or more of an external remit, involving regular external interactions with clients, regulators, NGOs and the media.

For example, within any given week, I may be involved in reviewing company ESG analyses that our analysts have completed (from looking an emerging market energy company, to a US drug company, to doing a deep dive on supply chains to looking at carbon risks); inputting into ESG engagement activities (whether for a private company to an emerging market sovereign); responding to clients on how we apply ESG to their strategy, or request for proposals (RFPs), all the way through to participating in UN PRI ESG advisory committees or ESG conference panels.

So, it is a varied role, and certainly a varied day. You have to enjoy this, but also be able to manage your time and prioritise effectively.

That you have technical ESG sustainability is a given but having an interdisciplinary background and financial nous are also important in order to have the ability to find connections and identify solutions.