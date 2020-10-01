Rathbones' Harrison: Green infrastructure is a chance to build back better

Investors seeking positives in these bleak times can reach for green infrastructure.

The phrase is on the lips of politicians from Asia to the UK, the US and European Union, as countries pursue massive, unprecedented fiscal spending to drive the economic recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.

Green infrastructure investment is now emerging in earnest as a response to the economic damage wrought by coronavirus because it satisfies several needs.

It helps countries meet climate pledges, offers on-going national dividends and supports employment - 730,000 UK jobs have been lost alone since lockdown as companies lay off workers and freeze hiring.

Looked at closely, green infrastructure encases several key components: renewable energy, energy efficiency, and policies to promote the circular economy.

Companies working in these areas are already seeing increased demand for their goods and services.

Renewable energy

Renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar power, are becoming increasingly important in global energy production.

The argument that renewables are expensive is no longer true. Wind and solar are now at cost parity with fossil fuel-generated energy in many countries. They also produce radically lower emissions.

We think the trend towards renewables is still at an early stage, which presents a number of interesting investment ideas.

In recent months, we heard that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak's New Green Homes Grant will give up to £5,000 in vouchers for insulation and double glazing, with the view that UK homeowners who retrofit their properties will see tangible savings.

Energy efficient commercial properties are, arguably, also more attractive to renters. Now more than ever projects and businesses that can deliver these cost-savings can make for attractive investments too.

The circular economy

The circular economy seeks to remake towns and cities to 'design out' waste and pollution, and keep products and materials in use rather than throwing them away.

For example, there is the deposit return scheme in Denmark, where you only get your three kroner back (about 26p) if you return your single use plastic pop bottles to the shop you bought them from for recycling.

Beware the theme alone

Investors like me cannot just buy the 'green theme'. Instead, we need to look for companies that produce something tangible and are fundamentally attractive.

Think about solar energy ten years ago. This was a fantastic theme in theory, but back then many of the companies failed to make profits, as solar was reliant on significant government support to make it economically competitive.

Even today, as renewable energy costs have fallen significantly, we still see many companies that do not possess a defendable 'moat' - a buffer - around their businesses.

This may be due to lack of recognisable brand, a differentiated offering or they are simply sub-scale.

Instead, we seek out well-managed businesses dominating market share that we think will be around in a good few years from now. There are still plenty of opportunities in more 'tangible' areas such as wind turbines.