Five lessons income investors should learn from the global pandemic

1. Be quick





When March's market crisis hit, income portfolios needed to be repositioned as soon as possible in order to protect income flows and client capital. We made a number of key adjustments at high speed.





Firstly, we reduced our lower risk and lower yielding stock market positions (such as Japanese shares, which pay only small dividends) in favour of positions in higher yielding, higher risk areas of global corporate debt markets which were boasting attractive valuations and yields at that point in time.





Secondly, we also increased our allocation to selective investment trusts which were offering attractive yields, and whose share prices had been penalised (perhaps unfairly) in line with dramatic stock market falls.





Thirdly, positions in entirely non-dividend paying shares (held on the expectation of superior capital growth) were also swapped out of the portfolio in favour of income-producing shares and specialist 'overwriting' strategies designed to provide more attractive yields.





These moves began within three weeks of March's financial market lows.