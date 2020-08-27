Five lessons income investors should learn from the global pandemic

3. Search for the best
While all asset types were punished in the worst of March's market falls, the specific holdings within income portfolios still made a huge difference to performance and income flows.
Indeed, pockets of resilience in otherwise embattled sectors have proven once more that it is not enough for income investors to take a blanket approach to broad asset types – a focus on specific market opportunities and economic themes is key.
Within our own portfolios, despite asset price volatility, cash flows continued to come through in specific areas like healthcare royalties and infrastructure project debt.
The robust underlying fundamentals of these investments behaved relatively resiliently, even in a testing environment. Our social housing position – where rental streams are government-backed – also held up well versus the wider property sector.
Once again, a multi-asset approach has the potential to help too. Within a company's structure of liabilities, paying coupons to debt holders is prioritised above paying out dividends to shareholders.
Investors with positions in company debt (corporate bonds) can effectively expect to receive their bond coupon payments for as long as a company is solvent, even when payouts to shareholders are cancelled.
Holding a blend of asset types (rather than only shares) therefore has obvious potential to limit the impact of broad-based dividend cancellations on a portfolio's income distributions.