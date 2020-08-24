SheOwnsHerSuccess: Celebrating 65 years of Women's Month in South Africa

It has been 65 years since a fierce band of brave women marched to Pretoria's Union Buildings demanding equitable rights, yet we are still faced with many socio-economic challenges that continue to place women in compromising positions in society.

Progress has been made, but we still have a long way to go in addressing inequalities with sustainable solutions.

As calls for women to take up more senior positions across industries gains traction, we believe that this is the opportune time for South African women to recognise their strength and take action to shatter barriers to success.

As we enter an era of active change, our #SheOwnsHerSuccess movement which launched last year during Women's Month, is a rallying call for women to be unapologetic about their success, whatever their definition of success may be.

Even in the face of tremendous adversity, women across the country are reaching incredible milestones. The movement aims to encourage women to continue to use their voices and share their stories, in order to empower other women still starting on their journey to success.

Last year for the month of August, we "flipped our M" and changed from Momentum to Womentum for a month, to celebrate women.

We also launched the #NoApologyForMySuccess campaign - a movement that aimed to inspire women to talk confidently about their achievements.

This theme was chosen as women across the world were achieving well beyond what we were taught was possible; and yet many still did not confidently embrace this success.

In fact, research shows that we tended to apologise for it - a classic case of "imposter syndrome".

Our inability to claim our success is an absurdity linked to many complex factors, such as how women have been socialised, as well as gender roles and culture, to name a few.

The consequence of this is that women are frequently limited in their ability to win business deals, climb the corporate ladder or secure the relationships they desire.

These are just some of the unintended consequences of not being bold about the amazing accomplishments we have achieved.

Last year's campaign showed us that women were ready to step up confidently to boldly stake claim to their achievements. Research shows that confidence is an attractive quality and also that success breeds more success.

We want all women to tap into this truth because the time for celebrating just a handful of successful women should come to an end. We would like to see many women encouraged and empowered to shatter as many barriers as possible.

The 2020 #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign aims to create space for women to connect with each other, share experiences and knowledge, while delivering enabling tools to equip them to continue on their journey to success with confidence.

We need to encourage women beyond making ‘no apologies for their success', they need to also accelerate their efforts towards active participation.

It is the sharing of knowledge and experiences with each other that will deliberately shift the current position of women, and importantly increase the number of women that occupy impactful roles in society.

The definition of success is more than just how much money you make, but about gaining financial freedom and achieving your life ambitions.

More importantly, success is about being in a position where you can share knowledge to empower others.

Women entering the financial industry have the opportunity to contribute and shape it in the same way that our male counterparts have done.

New entrants should aim to join an employer who offers equal opportunities, the flexibility to continue working should they decide to have children and the ability to add value throughout their working career.

Most importantly, women need to give back by being an inspiration and mentor to younger women.

Jeanette Marais is chair of the board of Momentum Global Investment Management and deputy CEO of its parent company Momentum Metropolitan