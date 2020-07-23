The Big Question: How is the industry preparing for the US Elections?

Andrew Lake, head of fixed income at Mirabaud Asset Management

At the moment, US President Donald Trump looks like he is going to lose and while there will be some tax implications down the line if (or when) presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden gets in, there will not be much going on other than saving the economy.





Foreign policy is likely to be very similar and if the Democrats win both houses, as seems likely, then Biden will have far more latitude to implement policy that will be less business friendly on the margin, but how much flexibility he will have is questionable given the state of the economy.





Biden is the middle of the road candidate. We do not know who his running mate is yet and that may well change perceptions if he or she is from the more radical side of the party.





The main thing is that:





1. The Democrats will probably control both Houses, but…

2. The state of the economy will prevent much real change

3. The first two years will be a bit of a write-off. Foreign policy is likely to see the US taking a more traditional role but the people are not that interested in boots on the ground and costly wars.





I think the pivot to Asia Pacific will continue and the US/China rivalry will increase.





The main thing is the US will be more multilateral and less impulsive than we have experienced in the last four years. So overall, for markets I do not expect much change at the margin from a Biden win.



