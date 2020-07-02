How has Covid-19 impacted EM managers' investment decisions?

Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at William Blair





The impact on our ability to access and evaluate investment opportunities within the emerging market debt (EMD) space has been limited, yet not immaterial.





We have been able to successfully leverage on the network of existing contacts, developed over many years with government officials, central banks, companies, economists and investors.





Our approach to credit analysis has always been focused on direct contact with issuers and the current environment has not affected that approach since we have been in regular communication through direct calls and virtual conference.





However, the inability to travel, attend conferences, and interact face-to-face has made the minutiae around the fundamental backdrop less visible, especially in a highly uncertain environment created by Covid-19.





Because of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimuli, analysis of technical conditions and valuations gained a higher importance as global liquidity conditions became the predominant driver behind EMD returns.





Our team's ability to properly assess these market drivers and overcome obstacles creating efficient ways of communication has been instrumental to help us mitigate inefficiencies and deliver strong investment returns for our clients.