How has Covid-19 impacted EM managers' investment decisions?

Eight emerging market managers give their thoughts

Eight leading EM portfolio managers share their experiences from past few months, since the spread of the virus, and highlight how they and their teams have overcome the issues faced.
Assalin marcelo william blair 2020 580x358
Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at William Blair

The impact on our ability to access and evaluate investment opportunities within the emerging market debt (EMD) space has been limited, yet not immaterial. 

We have been able to successfully leverage on the network of existing contacts, developed over many years with government officials, central banks, companies, economists and investors. 

Our approach to credit analysis has always been focused on direct contact with issuers and the current environment has not affected that approach since we have been in regular communication through direct calls and virtual conference. 

However, the inability to travel, attend conferences, and interact face-to-face has made the minutiae around the fundamental backdrop less visible, especially in a highly uncertain environment created by Covid-19. 

Because of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimuli, analysis of technical conditions and valuations gained a higher importance as global liquidity conditions became the predominant driver behind EMD returns. 

Our team's ability to properly assess these market drivers and overcome obstacles creating efficient ways of communication has been instrumental to help us mitigate inefficiencies and deliver strong investment returns for our clients.
Merz roger vontobel 2020 580x358
Roger Merz, head of MTX portfolio management, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management

Assessing underlying companies in a pandemic of this magnitude might have been an issue a few years ago, but this is no longer the case. 

While travel has obviously not been possible, video conferencing has allowed to continue talking to companies and other contacts, and has helped us to follow any developments very closely.

The Covid-19 crisis confirmed our assumption that leading companies tend to stay leaders. Thanks to their competitive position, these companies are able to capture more future growth, thus giving them the ability to outgrow the average company in emerging markets. 

During the lockdown, our funds were relatively resilient thanks to our positioning and our stringent selection criteria of portfolio candidates, which includes high marks for ROIC, industry positioning, and balance-sheet solidity, as well as sustainability requirements.
 
We carefully followed the developments in China and other emerging markets, and we adjusted the portfolios when necessary. We also performed further stress-test simulations on all holdings. 

We assessed the direct impact on customers, but also the disruption on the supply chain and distribution channels. This ultimately allowed us to get a better idea of company valuation. 

Where the share price was high relative to our "stress" bear case valuation, holdings were trimmed, as the risk investors faced were still elevated. 

By contrast, if the stocks already traded close to the stress-tested bear case valuation, shares were held, given the limited downside potential. For example, we sold some energy and duty-free companies and we also trimmed positions in the materials sector. 

On the other hand, we increased holdings in internet businesses and utilities.
Bensafi laurence rbc 2020 580x358
Laurence Bensafi, deputy head of EM equity at RBC Global Asset Management

We have substituted our research efforts with companies by having conference calls. Every day within the team we are having multiple calls and we have found a strong willingness from the companies we invest in - and potential new companies - to engage with us. 

It really is a matter of adapting to the new environment in the best way we can.
 
Most of our new ideas are companies that we know well, and are often companies that we have met or spoken to previously and that may well be on our watch lists. 

The process for these companies has not changed at all and we look to have conference calls with these companies when doing further due diligence. Occasionally, we do look at new stocks. 

However, given the experience in the team and the extent to which we know the asset class, it is unlikely that we would consider buying a company we had never met or spoken with previously.
Kurdyavko polina bluebay am 2020 580x358
Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging market debt at BlueBay Asset Management

Covid-19 pandemic has certainly changed the landscape of investment assessment and we have had to adapt along with it. 

However, advances in technology helped us ensure a smooth transition to a new environment and at times more efficient ways of conducting our research and taking investment decisions. 

For example, our sovereign analysts would normally have been on the ground over the past couple of months, talking in person to finance ministers, central bankers and the civil society among others.
 
Instead, we have stepped up our use of video conferencing. Inevitably as a result we lose some of the "feel" on the ground, but with so much disruption to economic activity anyway, that is only a minor side effect. 

It has been encouraging to see how most EM policymakers have embraced these new opportunities for engagement. In fact, in some respects it has proved to be more positive, with the better EM issuers making themselves more readily available for Zoom and conference calls. 

With travelling time greatly reduced, both issuers and investors have been able to focus entirely on the merits of investment.
 
That said, there are a few issuers who have been slower in adapting to this new world, and we need to question their commitment to transparency and adjust valuations accordingly.
Dergachev sergey union investment 2020 580x358
Sergey Dergachev, head of emerging market debt at Union Investment

The Covid-19 crisis has changed a lot. Notably, our EMD research approach has had to become much more efficient and more targeted. 

We address well defined and precise questions in calls, and there is almost no "going through slides". 

We have taken stronger initiative in arranging calls with analysts and companies to discuss specific topics. 

Access to many excellent virtual conferences, such as IMF events or the Bank of America Merrill Lynch EMD conference has been extremely helpful, and connection with other investors has also assisted with facilitation.
 
Accessibility of analysts and corporate team is also high on the EMD side, every one of us is in the same boat, but desire for mutual interaction and exchange of views has improved massively between corporates and investors. 

The initial fears of a communication collapse with WebEx or Skype have not materialised, and thankfully communication has run very well throughout the pandemic.
 
But ultimately, as an EMD investor covering EM for 15 years, especially covering so many different cultures and regions, you need personal interaction, to see physical reactions of managers, and you need to feel the development on the ground. 

Therefore, I think virtual communication will bridge the gap just fine in the short-term, but in the long-term, personal communication will remain necessary and on the ground research will remain essential and at the very core of EMD investment research.
Husvaeg kathrine russell investments 2020 580x358
Kathrine Husvaeg, emerging markets senior portfolio manager at Russell Investments

We have always been avid users of video conferencing in addition to face-to-face meetings. The transition to virtual interaction has therefore been very smooth.
 
We have been able to engage as closely with our investments – whether current or potential - and our clients as before, if not more. 

The ease and timeliness of meeting access, helped by corporate travel schedules on halt, is the best we have seen with people being keen to engage, share insights and discuss these exceptional times. 
 
While our underlying fund managers could not meet with companies in person, they have actually experienced even better access, as companies' management teams have also been in lockdown. 

Having eyes and ears on the ground in China with our Shanghai office has provided us with particularly valuable insights, as they were the initial epicentre of the outbreak.
 
More broadly, the negative news flow and resulting market volatility of recent months has made it more important than ever to approach portfolio management objectively and unemotionally. 

Our focus has therefore been on methodically reassessing our underlying managers and active fund exposure to make sure we are well positioned to capture the post-crisis market rebound.
Negrete gruson maria artisan partners 2019 580x358
Maria Negrete-Gruson, portfolio manager of the Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets strategy

Over the past two decades, we have used extensive travel to form strong relations with company management teams and gain an intimate understanding of EM companies and local markets. 

We typically meet with several hundred company management teams every year. 

As EM investors, we have long considered these interactions as key to developing deep understanding and conviction around our investment decisions.
 
With the pandemic halting our international travel, the relationships we built over time are allowing us to maintain productive interactions with company management teams. 

We are confident that even a prolonged period of suspended travel will not negatively impact our investment process of extensive financial and strategic analysis, management research and ESG considerations.
Suleman suhail coronation fund managers 2020 580x358
Suhail Suleman, portfolio manager, global emerging markets equity strategy at Coronation Fund Managers

As we are long-term investors, this short-term disruption will not materially impact how we view investee companies, except if we come to the conclusion that the "moat" around a business is weaker than we initially thought and we should own less of it or none at all.
 
When it comes to margin of safety to buy or sell a stock, we require a higher margin of safety for stocks with stressed balance sheets and, in some cases, will sell out of stocks where the investment case has become too binary.
 
With regards to the current inability to travel, we know our stocks well before we invest in them, so the lockdown has not materially altered our view of investee company operations. 

We tend to focus on asset-light businesses anyway, so the "physical inspection" part of the investment case is not crucial, and I think it adds very limited value for businesses with good long-term prospects. 
 
Also, Coronation's analysts have been working while on the road conducting research for years now, so working remotely is not new to us.  

We continue to reach out to management and investor relations as before in order to keep up to date, and we cross check this with evidence from sell-side research and other publicly available data.
 
This whole crisis has brought forward the use of e-commerce by several years. In countries with low e-commerce penetration, things have accelerated by three to four years from original trend and we believe the impact on consumer habits will be permanent even as the economies normalise.
