Identifying the shape of an economic recovery in a world of known unknowns

As shutdowns are eased around the world, forecasters are debating the likely shape of the recovery.

The optimists point to a V-shaped recovery, the pessimists L-shaped, and the cautious look for something less linear, such as W, U or √.

In truth, it is very difficult to know at this stage. The risks aren't black swans, they are known unknowns, but we simply don't have enough information at this stage to form our judgment.

The first set of known unknowns relates to the virus itself. As the economic and fiscal costs have become apparent, politicians have hurried to ease shutdowns, whether the infection is under control or not.

It is possible that the combination of a degree of ongoing social distancing, track and trace systems, and better hygiene practices will mean that the reopening happens without a reacceleration in infections.

But there is also a risk that the infection rate will pick back up. Governments may be reluctant to re-impose shutdowns in such a scenario, but there will still be economic costs if people choose to socially distance voluntarily.

As the weeks and months drag on, the more lasting consequences of the recession will become more evident. Policymakers globally have made a gallant attempt to limit the impact and absorb the losses of Covid-19. Grants and subsidies aimed to shift the losses on to government balance sheets.

These, in turn, were shifted to central bank balance sheets as asset purchase programmes were expanded to absorb the additional issuance.

Governments have been able to issue record high levels of government bonds, at record low interest rates.

Furlough, or short-shift schemes have been the cornerstone of the policy response in Europe. However, unemployment has still risen in the UK.

The moves on the continent of Europe have been more moderate, but we suspect this is flattered by people not categorising themselves as unemployed because they are not actively looking for work due to either a need to look after children or a choice to remain socially isolated.

In the US - which has not adopted widespread furlough schemes - unemployment rose to 14.7% in April though came down slightly in May to 13.3%.

We would be considerably more worried about a double-digit unemployment rate were it not for the fact that the US social safety net has been made considerably more generous.

Indeed, estimates suggest that 75% of those that have lost work are in fact better off given the additional $600 a week that has been added to unemployment benefits.

This boost to benefits is set to expire on 31 July and, though an extension of some sort looks likely, it is likely to be less generous. We are therefore monitoring labour market data closely to gauge any shift in unemployment from those currently classified as temporary to permanent.