Cyber security's immediate 'pain points' point to investment opportunities

The UK had the highest global share of malicious emails with 'coronavirus' in the subject title

Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the world. The virus has debilitated regions, and decimated sectors with an unparalleled level of speed and ferocity.

Its impact on companies and business models has been indiscriminate, hurting particularly those companies with weaker or under-developed digital underpinnings.

Stronger players have had to shock themselves into emergency measures designed to prevent discontinuity.

Companies have had to learn how to operate remotely, and virtually. And billions of people are now working from home and adjusting to virtual workplaces thanks to teleconferencing services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Incredibly, this has also led to a worrying level of dependence on good and stable internet connections.

It has led to an expectation on today's digital infrastructure to remain functional, resilient and impervious at a time when it is most under stress - from not only overuse and data loads but also cyber attacks.

While it may not be obvious to the general public, with warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the FBI and the European Central Bank, cyber security is now once again at the centre stage globally.

The coronavirus-led meltdown, shutdown and lockdown has exposed new risks and vulnerabilities in our technological substructures. These have been both unprecedented and unpredictable, arising from our sudden shift to "everything digital". Cyber crime shows no signs of abatement.

Bug in the system: When coronavirus attacked the cyber world

According to Chris Versace, CIO and thematic strategist at Tematica Research: "It is exactly these types of structural changes and pain points that give rise to innovation and new business models that create thematic opportunities for investors."

In this piece, we look at how the coronavirus has begun reshaping current templates for cyber security.

Living through an 'infodemic'

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 50,000 coronavirus-related domains have been registered on the web.

According to the WHO, the pandemic has created an "infodemic" in which people are being bombarded with an overabundance of both accurate and inaccurate information about the coronavirus. This has led to unprecedented levels of impulse-clicking.

Many of these misinformation campaigns have been craftily put together by criminals looking to exploit the Covid-19 outbreak for personal gain - launching cyber attacks in the form of phishing emails disguised as corporate communication, 'smishing' (phishing using SMS) messages disguised as bank notices, and vishing (phishing using voice) calls disguised as food deliveries, to use just a few examples.

What's more, mass working over remote connections has led to an enormous spike in remote login activity.

This activity has been mostly over private, insecure machines and networks with user accounts that have been recently setup. As such, these remote login credentials have become easy targets for cyber-attackers.

Furthermore, with most people using more than one device, cybercriminals have gained access to an even greater number of attack vectors to carry out their nefarious activities.