HSBC's Clarke: Taking care of our mental health during lockdown

Mental health is often overlooked in working environments. Not only is it still a taboo subject for many, but it can be less visible than physical health.

With most of the UK population working from home we need to focus on our own mental health, and that of our family, friends and colleagues, more than ever.

The pandemic is radically changing the working environment. My team are all at home, working remotely with their work laptops. In many ways, it is business as usual as the technology we have available to us has made this a seamless transition.

But while we can continue to perform our work role, what we're missing is human contact - and in a recent survey we issued across our business, most listed it as the most negative aspect of working from home. This isn't easily fixed.

But there are a number of things we can all do to stay in touch for the sake of our own mental health, and that other others.

The negative mental health impact of Covid-19

First, we need to make the most of the technology we have at hand. Video call your colleagues instead of just audio. Take time out of the day for virtual check-ins where we can all share our day, and help each other share solutions to the challenges we are all facing.

Some of our colleagues are holding virtual physical training sessions, and that is the kind of innovation I applaud.

Second, we need to accept the reality of being at home, and adapt. Many of the respondents to our survey said that they appreciated being able to structure their day around their family commitments.

For instance, many of us will want to start work early - often before family members emerge from their bedrooms - but, if we do, then we need to make sure that we also know when to clock off and take some down time.

The temptation to return to the laptop is high and we need to know when the working day is done.

Why is it important to discuss mental health in the workplace?

Finally, we need to take care of each other. People managers need to be prepared to look at teams' workloads and priorities to make sure that we're working effectively, delivering what they business needs, but sharing the load.

Some of our colleagues will be impacted more than others, and we need to be prepared to shift responsibilities.

What we are going through is unprecedented. With teams all out of the office, we need to adapt to the new normal.

While we need to stay focused on our business goals, we cannot lose sight of the need to support each other, balance our day, and keep connected.

Charles Clarke is head of corporate communicatins at HSBC Global Asset Management