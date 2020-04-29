Oil slump will not pull plug on electric vehicle sales

Oil's decline is largely irrelevant to the transition to clean energy.

Oil's precipitous decline has sparked the usual arguments about the commercial viability of renewable and low-carbon technologies.

The debate highlights some common misunderstandings about what is driving the transition to cleaner energy.

Foremost among them is the notion that changes in fossil fuel prices are a major influence on the energy mix. They are not.

Oil is not typically used to generate electricity, so the fact it now costs less is irrelevant to most power producers.

And, in many parts of the world, renewables are so much cheaper than coal and gas that the fossil fuels are not close to being competitive.

Even in sectors that currently depend on oil, the crude price is rarely the main determinant of the speed of the energy transition.

Take transport. Cheaper oil will not derail the move towards electrified vehicles, any more than a 25% gain for the black stuff would have accelerated it much.

Why not? Because the oil price does not drive most electric vehicle (EV) markets.

That is partly because the cost of oil has a limited impact on fuel-pump prices. This is especially true in Europe, where taxes account for the lion's share of the cost of a litre of fuel (typically more than 60%).

Retailers' margins, refining costs and other expenses represent another large slice, with crude prices making up the slim remainder.

Chinese motorists are also unlikely to feel the full effect of oil's recent slide at the filling station. That is because the authorities put a floor under the retail price of fuel, aligned with a crude price of about $40 per barrel (bl).

At the time of writing, Brent is trading at around $25/bl.

The cost of oil has a bigger influence on gasoline prices in the US, where fuel taxes are lower. However, the US electric car market is tiny.

Even if cheaper fuel were to deter some US car buyers from going electric, the effect on global EV sales would be negligible.

The second error is to assume the price of fuel - and, by extension, the total cost of owning an EV versus a traditional vehicle - is a major driver of consumer choice in the auto sector.

At the luxury end of the passenger vehicle market, total ownership costs are rarely a consideration. Does anybody choose a $100,000 Tesla because they can save $1,000 a year on fuel? Performance and brand - and the associated status and lifestyle considerations - matter much more.

Neither is total cost of ownership a key determinant of mass-market car sales. EV automakers have been finding it extremely difficult to get retail buyers to look beyond sticker prices - which is why the latest mass-market EVs are being priced much closer to comparable internal-combustion-engine models.

The markets for delivery trucks and buses are different. The commercial and public authority buyers of these vehicles give more weight to total costs.

However, regulation - fuelled by mounting concern over pollution and carbon emissions - and changing values (or, more cynically, the desires of companies and civic leaders to flaunt their green credentials) are becoming more influential on bus and truck sales as well.

It is unlikely that Amazon or Transport for London will abandon plans to electrify their fleets because fossil fuels just got cheaper.