Rathbones' Harrison: ESG principles come to the fore during Covid-19 crisis

To say that our world has been turned upside down may seem like hyperbole. But the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged us into a global crisis.

Attempts to control the outbreak have been unprecedented. Borders are shut, much of the aviation sector is grounded, countries have entered lockdown one by one, and governments have pressed the pause button on their economies.

Inevitably, this triggered a sell-off in stock markets that brought an end to the decade-long bull run.

In an attempt to stem the tide and prop up economies, central banks and governments are resorting to monetary and fiscal stimulus measures that make the response to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis appear meagre by comparison.

Sustainability is about more than being green

With the situation changing by the hour, only one thing is clear: we are in uncharted territory.

As sustainable investors, we are not immune to falling stock markets. However, we feel a degree of comfort about the companies in our portfolio precisely because of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening process.

There has been much talk lately about so-called greenwashing in our industry and whether some funds are truly aligned with ESG principles, or whether they are making false claims.

Much of the focus here has been on the E (environmental factors) perhaps because climate change is a hot topic right now.

But sustainable investing is more than being environmentally conscious and it is during the coronavirus crisis that we are seeing the true importance of the S and the G (social and governance factors) coming to the fore.

ESG Blog: LGIM, BlackRock step up engagement efforts

One thing I have noticed about the current crisis is the way companies prove their mettle and adapt, as well as how they manage people and deal with adversity.

When we invest in companies, we select them for several qualities that stand out: we want them to be cash generative, have no financial stress and be long-term thinkers.

But we also want them to have quality management teams, good corporate governance and a strong culture that benefits employees and society.

The philosophy behind the Rathbone Global Sustainability fund is to create long-term value for investors, society and the environment by investing in companies with strong ESG principles.

Given the crisis we are currently facing, these qualities are perhaps even more important now than ever. There have been news reports of profitable companies refusing to pay staff or wrongly insisting on keeping their doors open during the economic shutdown.

However, the backlash was strong and they quickly reversed course. This further supports why companies like that are not our portfolio. While they are cash-generative, their management teams and short-term thinking clash with our values.

Instead, I believe companies that have a positive and sustainable approach stand a greater chance of survival than those with short-term views.