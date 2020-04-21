Covid-19: What can a war analogy tell us about this crisis?

There is some sense that markets are beginning to feel somewhat calmer, although the daily swings we are continuing to see confirm that the volatility experienced over recent weeks is not over.

Politicians are increasingly referring to the efforts to counter the effects of Covid-19 as a war on the coronavirus.

It might therefore be worth exploring this metaphor and compare the economic impact of the virus with that experienced under wartime conditions.

We have seen a significant increase in governmental participation in economies in response to the dramatic spread of Covid-19 and some of the normal rules of capitalism have been suspended, in line with what we would expect during a war.

However, there are some notable differences. Usually in wartime, production increases significantly to meet the demand for raw materials on the frontline and to aid the war effort.

This typically has an inflationary effect as the workforce continues to have money in their pockets and need to be dissuaded from using those funds to purchase non-war critical goods.

Deflation fears

However, the war against Covid-19 is potentially far more deflationary. Many people face unemployment or at least are finding themselves on furlough, putting a strain on disposable income, and large parts of the economy have been effectively closed down.

Although sectors linked to the medical industry will experience increased demand, these represent a relatively small part of the overall economy and the net effect is highly deflationary.

It is for this reason that central banks have been so active in ensuring cash flows through the system in an effort to offset these deflationary pressures and to prevent an economic slump occurring as a consequence of this crisis.

There are marked economic differences between domestic and external wars, and if we are going to liken this struggle against Covid-19 to a war, it is important to determine which sort of conflict it most resembles.

During domestic wars, the impact is felt most keenly on home territories. During World War II, the fields of combat within Europe were in Germany, France and to some extent the UK which suffered extensive damage from bombing.

In external wars, such as the Gulf War or the UK's involvement in 19th century Napoleonic War, the bulk of the repercussions are suffered overseas with little impact on domestic infrastructure or the workforce.

An external war is perhaps a better metaphor for what we are currently suffering.

Clearly this virus will have a tragic impact on the population, but it is principally those who are economically inactive, such as the elderly or those suffering from long-term illnesses, who are worse hit.

Historically, in the face of external wars, stock markets have suffered short-term downturns, but they have typically rebounded rapidly once the threat has disappeared.