Kames' Price: Bond performance playing Covid-19 catch-up

As Europe and the US debates lifting its Covid-19 lockdowns, investor thoughts are increasingly turning to a post-lockdown/pre-vaccine world.

Following unprecedented levels of support announced by the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, one could argue that recent corporate bond performance has yet to fully reflect divergent prospects across sectors.

There is much to consider. Exit strategies still need clarification. Will we have a staggered release of the population, with those under the age of 40 leading the charge back to work? Which industries will reopen first? (Spain restarted construction activity last week, but will the same pattern follow in each country?)

Coronavirus Blog: Cabinet split on lockdown measures

President Donald Trump's three-phase reopening plan gives guidance at a federal level as to the order of reopening.

Leaving aside the potential for individual state governors to demur, it is interesting to see large restaurants and sports venues included within Phase 1, notably with the proviso that strict physical distancing protocols should be in place.

Some form of social distancing is certainly likely for the next few months and too few appear to be questioning the impact of this on consumer behaviour and demand.

Not only is mask-wearing and observation of the two-meter rule likely to dramatically reduce consumption in many industries (particularly leisure and retail), it will also increase costs due to lower capacity utilization as well as increased spend on cleaning and distancing management.

Has this adequately fed through to company estimates and asset prices? Or does this matter less when there are buyers of last resort with seemingly bottomless pockets?

Last week, we saw new car sales had plummeted to unprecedented lows, yet Ford, newly returned to high-yield territory, was able to tap the US bond market with ease.

What now with China 'open for business' again?

Sector specific

For some industries, it's clear that the effects may be fairly long-lasting and certain sectors are clearly going to take the initial brunt of the crisis - namely the travel related industry. For other industries, credit assessment needs to be more nuanced.

For example, the performance of gaming bonds is dividing fairly neatly into those companies with a significant online presence and those who rely on large public gatherings (casino and bingo hall operators).

Furthermore, there are many seemingly ‘safer' credits that have large earnings exposure to social gatherings - Diageo has already predicted a large hit to earnings from its bar and restaurant business.

And what about the utility-like public transport operators? Will the recent experience of home working and ongoing fears for personal safety, result in ongoing lower use of public transport, well beyond the lifting of the curfew?

The staggered nature of this crisis across the globe gives a good insight into what might happen in the next stage and worryingly highlights the risk of second waves of infection. China may have reopened, but it's definitely not yet business as usual.

There is likely to come a point when the discrepancy between economic reality and asset prices becomes unsustainable; the phrase "caveat emptor" (let the buyer beware) has never been more appropriate.

Eleanor Price is fixed income investment analyst at Kames Capital