Big tech adapts to service locked down economies

Alphabet’s real time data response

Google, a subsidiary of technology conglomerate Alphabet, is playing a leading role in disseminating information on Covid-19. Partnering with governments across the world, it has developed a website dedicated to Covid-19 education, prevention and local resources. Google is also publishing Covid-19 Community Mobility reports, which provide data insights on individuals’ travel behaviours to help public health officials manage social distancing measures.

Google is also an enabler of remote working, education and communication. The company has created new distance learning resources, including G-Suite for Education, which provides technical support for educators to host online lectures and seminars, and a new YouTube Learning Hub, which contains learning resources for teachers and students. For companies, Google has made premium G-Suite features – video conference calls for up to 250 people, live streaming for up to 10,000 people and being able to record and save video meetings – free to all subscribers until 1 July.

Consequently, tools such as Hangouts Meet, the enterprise videoconferencing tool, have seen a surge in demand. According to the company, daily usage of the Hangouts Meet tool has increased 25-fold since January.



