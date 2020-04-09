In rude health? The week in five charts

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan, check out the economic health of the world's economy in five charts.
The virus containment measures are having a significant impact on UK consumer confidence.
The GfK UK consumer confidence survey shows that consumers are now less likely to make major purchases than they were even in 2008.
Consumers are clearly very unsure about the economic outlook and so feel that now is a good time cut to back on their spending.
The government's policy of paying furloughed workers 80% of their salary, should reduce the economic impact of the shutdown, but this chart suggests spending will still decline.
The decline in the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors house price expectations survey suggests that UK house prices could come under pressure.
If the Government's measures to limit the extent of the rise in unemployment are successful, then that might prevent the kind of sharp decline in house prices that was seen during the last recession.
Nevertheless, home sales will clearly decline sharply until social distancing measures are removed.
Then, the speed of re-acceleration in sales and prices will depend on how much damage has been done to household incomes and savings.
Investor confidence in the eurozone has collapsed to levels last seen during the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis.
Historically, upward turns from a low level in this survey have marked good buying points for eurozone equities.
Clearly, the question is whether the economy and sentiment will deteriorate further before starting to improve from such low levels.
Such investor pessimism perhaps argues against being underweight equities, but it may make sense to wait for an improvement in the outlook before going overweight equities.
Earnings expectations for the S&P 500 have been falling but could still have further to decline.
At the start of the year, earnings were expected to grow by 9% in 2020 and be 21% higher than 2019 earnings by the end of 2021.
Consensus forecasts now predict a 4% decline in earnings this year but for 2021 earnings to still be 11% higher than end of 2019 earnings.
In other words, consensus is assuming the economy and earnings will rebound quickly from this shutdown.
If the recovery is slower than expected, that could pose a risk to equities.
The pace of increase in US jobless claims over the last few weeks has been truly extraordinary.
The good news is that jobless benefits have been made much more generous, increasing on average to nearly $1,000 a week for the next few months. This should reduce the immediate economic hit from those job losses.
However, the key uncertainty is how many small businesses will fail and hence how quickly employment will recover once the virus subsides.
Historically, a peak in jobless claims has often coincided with the stock market starting to recover.
The effect of the virus containment measures are now showing up more clearly in some of the economic data.
Last week, UK consumer confidence and house price expectations fell sharply. Investor sentiment in the eurozone also deteriorated and in the US, jobless claims increased by another 6.6 million, bringing the total number of claims filed over the past four weeks to more than 17 million.
Corporate earnings expectations were revised down but still look somewhat optimistic given the scale of the economic hit.
This suggests it may be too early to go overweight equities and that portfolio diversification remains important.