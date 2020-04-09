In rude health? The week in five charts

The virus containment measures are having a significant impact on UK consumer confidence.





The GfK UK consumer confidence survey shows that consumers are now less likely to make major purchases than they were even in 2008.





Consumers are clearly very unsure about the economic outlook and so feel that now is a good time cut to back on their spending.





The government's policy of paying furloughed workers 80% of their salary, should reduce the economic impact of the shutdown, but this chart suggests spending will still decline.