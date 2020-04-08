Covid-19: Hoping for the best, planning for the worst

While the humanitarian crisis continues unabated in many regions of the world, April should begin to see some respite in terms of infections starting first in Italy and hopefully continuing into other areas of continental Europe as well.

More uncertain, however, is the situation in the United States where shutdowns have been driven at the state rather than at national level. As a result, the initial outbreaks along the American east and west coasts are now resulting in secondary outbreaks through key urban centres in the middle of the country, suggesting a national peak has not yet arrived.

Looking ahead for Europe and, once again, referencing the China and Korea timetables, shutdowns look set to continue for several weeks more to minimise and contain the prospect of secondary outbreaks which China is now experiencing.

While the timeline remains a concern, it is fortunate that the unimpeded run that Covid-19 had in February and early-March through Western economies is now being met with not only more stringent containment efforts, but also substantial fiscal and monetary measures to offset the demand impact on local economies.

Indeed, looking at what has been announced, the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany appear set to deliver fiscal relief nearing 15-20% of GDP while the US' $2trn in relief should deliver close to 10% of GDP in support.

Zero bound

The double-barrelled - fiscal and monetary - response from American policymakers leaves the US dollar as a primary casualty of their ‘whatever it takes' approach, according to Peter Kinsella, UBP's head of FX strategy.

In particular, USD strength in recent years has come as a result of the premium interest rates and returns available from USD assets. That rate differential has now compressed with the Fed's return to the zero bound.

Though we do not anticipate the Fed voluntarily venturing into negative rate territory as some of its European counterparts have, the unconstrained purchases of its traditional assets - US Treasuries and mortgage backed securities - have now been matched by not only upcoming purchases in the US corporate credit market but also lending directly to American firms and support to loans to the American consumer via asset backed securities markets.

Moreover, the reinstatement of swap lines with major central banks globally means that even more US dollar liquidity is being released by the Federal Reserve to address not only shortages seen in the American economy, but the global economy as well.

Gold prospects

During the early stages of the Covid-19 induced panic in financial markets, gold has not had the aura of a safe haven instead demonstrating volatility and, at times, meaningful drawdowns for holders of the metal. This reflects the USD shortage that characterised the early weeks of this crisis as the scramble for dollars that were in short supply led to liquidation across asset classes in favour of cash, much like in the Global Financial Crisis.

With the Fed having substantially addressed this USD shortage through its rate cuts, bond buying and most importantly for offshore investors, swap lines with global central banks, this headwind for gold appears tamed for now.

Instead, the structural vulnerabilities that we expect to weigh on the USD looking forward will simultaneously become a strategic tailwind for gold. With little in the way of carry on risk-free US dollar investments, gold's lack of a regular income stream no longer poses a comparative disadvantage for the precious metal.

In the near term, admittedly, headwinds exist for more tactically- oriented investors in gold.

Uncertainty has kept significantly net long positions in the yellow metal at levels that have over the past decade coincided with pullbacks in the gold price. However, a key exception to this was in 2010 following the Global Financial Crisis where similarly net long speculative positioning did not stand in the way of a 27% rally in gold. Then as now, the Federal Reserve responded aggressively to a crisis by injecting significant USD liquidity into the global economy.

Tug of war

With strategic weakness in the USD and long-term strength in gold expected for investors, in more traditional asset classes, a tactical approach will likely be required in the weeks ahead as the ‘whatever it takes' mantra of global policymakers engages in a tug of war with ongoing demand shocks from COVID-19's spread in the world's largest economy.

While pockets of instability remain in markets around the world, we believe that the forceful actions of the US Federal Reserve have been sufficient to stabilise global liquidity in the near term and avert the risk of a broader credit contagion in markets. This leaves our scenario of a contained credit shock as seen in the 2015/16 US high yield market as our base case.

In equities, investors can tactically seek opportunities to capitalise upon markets overpricing the prospect of an outright credit contagion.

Admittedly, while a credit contagion scenario has been reduced by recent policy action, such concerns have not yet been fully eliminated. Indeed, the risk to portfolios should they in fact be realised remains significant especially in light of the recent rally in global equity markets.

As a result, we have re-established tail-risk protection within portfolios via options on gold and equities. Undoubtedly, volatility will re-emerge as a normal part of even a recovery process as seen through 2010.

However, our focus for protection is increasingly on any policy error which spurs a wider credit contagion or alternatively, a failure to contain the virus which forces lockdowns to extend well into the summer.

Norman Villamin is chief investment officer (wealth management) at UBP