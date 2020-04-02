Shock and awe: Why the economic crisis is being caused by 'a series' of incidents

Though the focus of media reports is rightly on the Covid-19 virus and the human impact it is having on communities around the world, what makes this volatility episode in markets different to previous ones in the post-Global Financial Crisis era is that it is in fact composed of a series of shocks to the global economy rather than a single event such as investors have experienced in the recent past.

The crisis has morphed from a single, China-centric demand shock which was expected to be contained much like the 2002-03 SARS episode was.

However, the regional infection has expanded into a global demand shock in the past month.

In Europe and the US in particular, it is changing its shape once again, infecting global credit markets and risking a global credit shock and without more aggressive policy responses, a global US dollar-denominated liquidity shock.

These new, emerging shocks are coming against a backdrop of growing demand shocks in both the US and Europe. Indeed, the evolution of infections outside of China appears to be taking a similar shape in subsequent regions.

In particular, we believe we are now squarely in the acceleration phase in Europe and the United States.

Using the experience of China and other Asian economies, once their aggressive quarantine/social distancing measures were implemented, infection growth continued apace for another two to three weeks.

With measures and enforcement in the US and Europe still short of those seen in China, Hong Kong, Singapore or Korea, this phase in Europe may take longer, perhaps closer to what Italy has been experiencing over nearly the past month.

In the US, this phase has yet to begin given a piecemeal approach to social distancing, suggesting that our mid-April expectation for a peak in infections remains reasonable though with a risk of extension.

Mitigating these escalating demand pressures in the US and Europe, are the stabilisation and signs of rebound emerging in China and other parts of Asia following their near two-month ordeal.

Beyond this, however, is the risk that these demand shocks are compounded by credit market shocks as well as a US dollar liquidity shock around the world.

Given the highly leveraged state of the global economy, rapid and unexpected changes to corporate revenues have the potential to meaningfully change their ability to service the debt on corporate balance sheets in sectors not only directly affected by the outbreak (such as travel and leisure), but also industries that will be impacted by the broader economic slowdown underway as social distancing and outright quarantine efforts spread.

In addition, as corporates draw on credit lines in the face of revenue shortfalls, bank balance sheets will become increasingly constrained from providing liquidity to the economy.

This becomes increasingly problematic as non-bank financial institutions (like asset management firms, fintech companies, and insurance companies) source their liquidity through overnight markets in particular.

Just as importantly, a large number of non-American firms require the same US dollar liquidity for their regular operations.

However, facing even more constraints to this limited pool of US dollar liquidity has the potential to create an even more acute shortfall in US dollars internationally potentially triggering an additional shock within the global feedback loop.